HS Girls Tennis Highlights: Ava Lewis and East Pennsboro cruise to win; as do Sadie Rieg, Trinity

- Ava Lewis set the tone with a 6-0, 6-0 Singles 1 sweep and East Pennsboro rolled to a 5-0 victory over Susquehanna Township. No Panther lost more than two games. Bella Heckman and Monica Nguyen won 6-1, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-0, respectively.
- Sadie Rieg topped Emma Chaplin 6-1, 6-2 as Trinity rolled to a 5-0 victory over neighborhood rival Camp Hill, ensuring the Shamrocks remain tied atop the Mid-Penn Colonial with East Pennsboro at 5-0.
- The 5-0 Central Dauphin victory does not do justice for how close Cedar Cliff was to a few victories and potentially taking the matchup. Lauren Giovagnoli's 6-2, 2-6, 12-10 loss to Lauryn Chotiner in Singles 1 was emblematic of a Colts' day that saw four of the five matchups go to thee sets. Ana Arensdorf lost her Singles 2 match in similar fashion 4-6, 6-4, 10-5, and both doubles pairings fell in a third set.
- Northern dropped a 3-2 decision to Palmyra, picking up a win in Singles 3 (Halee Taylor: 6-1, 6-3) and in Doubles 2, where Taegen McCoy and Faith Murray claimed their match 7-6 (2), 6-2.
