HS Girls Tennis: Cumberland Valley sweeps doubles, tops Hempfield in District 3 team opener

A sweep of the doubles matches complemented Emily Leach’s win at No. 2 singles and propelled Cumberland Valley to a 3-2 win over Hempfield in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A team tournament Thursday afternoon at Hershey Racquet Club.

With the win, the third-seeded Eagles (15-1) advance to the semifinals – scheduled for 3:30 Tuesday in Hershey – to take on No. 7 New Oxford, which defeated No. 2 Hershey 3-1 Thursday.

Leach locked down a singles victory against the Black Knights’ Sophia Carson, winning 6-3, 6-1. Meanwhile, Varnika Udhayakumar and Megha Lomada continued their unbeaten season at No. 1 doubles with a 7-5, 6-4 decision over Lydia Sullivan and Megan Wendel of No. 6 Hempfield (13-4). Cumberland Valley’s Rochelle Kruelski and Johnavi Kotapati also earned a win at No. 2 doubles, defeating Sabrina DeLeon and Lindsay Over 6-2, 6-2.

A win Tuesday would clinch Cumberland Valley a spot in the state tournament, which accepts three entries from District 3. A loss would send the Eagles to a third-place match and a chance to extend their season.

Trinity advanced to the Class 2A semifinals Wednesday. The Shamrocks face Wyomissing in a semifinal scheduled for Monday.

The District 3 singles tournament for Class 3A and Class 2A is scheduled to begin at noon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0