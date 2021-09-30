HS Girls Tennis: Cumberland Valley rallies to defeat Carlisle in completion of Commonwealth match

The Eagles (12-1 overall, 6-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth) entered Thursday without Nora Esack, their No. 1 singles player, due to an out-of-town trip. The Thundering Herd (8-5, 4-2) came in without Callie Culbertson, a freshman at the No. 2 singles spot, due to injury. The teams retired the first two matches and looked down the ladder to settle the score.

“We’ve been on a roll with everybody,” Cumberland Valley head coach Nick Mallos said. “So far, we’ve won some tough matches at 3-2. Without Nora here, we’ve been worried. … Fortunately, the kids have put their heads together. They know this means a lot to them.”

The Eagles’ Rochelle Kruelski and Johnavi Potakpi scored the first win of the match, defeating Carlisle’s Morgan Pontious and Amelia Hough at No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 6-0. On the adjacent court, CV’s Varnika Udhayakumar and Megha Lomada worked their way back from the 3-1 first-set deficit to the Herd’s Olivia Myers and Macy Barnhart that accrued before the match had been suspended.

“Starting down,” Udhayakumar said, “your morale is already down. They’re coming up with only three more games to win when you have five more. You’re just fighting it. It’s harder.”

The match’s suspension also gave the duo time to prepare for their opponents.