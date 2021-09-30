HS Girls Tennis: Cumberland Valley rallies to defeat Carlisle in completion of Commonwealth match

The Eagles (12-1 overall, 6-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth) entered Thursday without Nora Esack, their No. 1 singles player, due to an out-of-town trip. The Thundering Herd (8-5, 4-2) came in without Callie Culbertson, a freshman at the No. 2 singles spot, due to injury. The teams retired the first two matches and looked down the ladder to settle the score.
“We’ve been on a roll with everybody,” Cumberland Valley head coach Nick Mallos said. “So far, we’ve won some tough matches at 3-2. Without Nora here, we’ve been worried. … Fortunately, the kids have put their heads together. They know this means a lot to them.”
The Eagles’ Rochelle Kruelski and Johnavi Potakpi scored the first win of the match, defeating Carlisle’s Morgan Pontious and Amelia Hough at No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 6-0. On the adjacent court, CV’s Varnika Udhayakumar and Megha Lomada worked their way back from the 3-1 first-set deficit to the Herd’s Olivia Myers and Macy Barnhart that accrued before the match had been suspended.
“Starting down,” Udhayakumar said, “your morale is already down. They’re coming up with only three more games to win when you have five more. You’re just fighting it. It’s harder.”
The match’s suspension also gave the duo time to prepare for their opponents.
“We worked on a few things that didn’t work against them last time,” Lomada said. “Like, last time we weren’t really able to receive their lobs, so we really worked on that, and we put more lobs away.”
Trailing 5-3 in the set, the Eagles won the final three games to force a tiebreaker.
“We’ve done real well in tiebreakers,” Mallos said. “We’ve probably played 12 or 13 tiebreakers, and we’ve only lost one of them so far this year.”
With Udhayakumar serving, the Eagles took the first five points of the tiebreaker and went on to take the first set 7-6 (7-1).
“Just bringing it up to the tiebreaker,” Udhayakumar said, “it gave us a lot of confidence because we know we win tiebreakers.”
The confidence carried over into the second set, a 6-4 win that clinched the match and the team’s victory.
“In the second set, we tried to be more aggressive and put more shots away,” Lomada said.
In the No. 3 singles match, the only one on the western courts at Cumberland Valley, the Eagles’ Ashley Ross trailed Carlisle’s Rory Ade 3-0 before playing the first point Thursday. Ade finished out the first set, winning 6-2.
“Even losing the first set,” Mallos said, “we basically said, ‘It’s a new slate. That was just a warm-up.’ And then she played really well.”
Ross came into the second set firing, jumping to a 4-0 lead. Ade answered, winning the next three games. The back-and-forth set ended with Ross capping a 7-5 win. She went on to win a third-set tiebreak 10-8.
The Eagles are scheduled to visit Mechanicsburg for a nonleague match Friday before Monday’s trip to Red Land with a chance to claim the division title outright. Carlisle is scheduled to wrap up conference play, hosting Red Land Friday in the Herd’s fourth match in five days. Despite the outcome Thursday, Carlisle coach Seng Pham liked what he saw from his young lineup.
“We were right in it with them,” he said. “Credit to the (Cumberland Valley) girls for playing tough. They competed, and we were hanging there with them. In the end, they made fewer errors, so they played better today. But we competed. That’s all that matters for us.”
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross