HS Girls Tennis: Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff 'really excited' as season finally begins with Eagles' win

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — As part of the West Shore School District, Cedar Cliff students are currently attending all of their classes virtually and online.
However, this didn’t change the fact that the Mid-Penn Conference girls tennis season started Monday afternoon with the Colts hosting Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff High School in the first official match of the year for both squads.
It was a welcome return to a little bit of normalcy in the uncertainty and adversity brought on by a global pandemic for the coaches, players and parents.
“It was a lot of preparing before coming here,” Cumberland Valley junior Nora Esack said. “Once we got here and played, it was nice to get the first match out there. I’m really excited for the season.”
From her spot as the Eagles’ No. 1 singles player, Esack helped Cumberland Valley (1-0) to the 4-1 victory over Cedar Cliff. But for many of the players, there was a sense of relief to start the season, which was delayed nearly a month, regardless of the outcome.
“I’m super excited because I definitely didn’t think it was going to happen,” Cedar Cliff’s Kayla Cordero said. “So, it’s nice to be able to come out and face other teams.”
Her teammate Richelle Smith, the Colts’ No. 3 singles player, echoed those sentiments while remaining positive the rest of the schedule could stay on course.
“It’s my senior year, so I really wanted to have an entire season,” Smith said. “Right now, I’m very hopeful that we’ll have one.”
Head coach Nick Mallos’s Cumberland Valley team swept the singles matches as Esack, Emily Leach and Varnika Udhayakumar topped their Cedar Cliff (0-1) counterparts, each dropping only three games in the process. The Colts avoided getting shut out as the doubles team of Cordero and Sydney Weyant regrouped after getting blanked in the first set to emerge victorious 0-6, 6-2, 11-9.
“We were just nervous,” Weyant said. “We had to get the jitters out.”
“In the second set, we gained more confidence and relaxed,” Cordero said.
Both squads now face a demanding gauntlet as the delayed start to the season condensed each of their 13 matches into roughly a three-week window.
“With the number of matches we have each week, you don’t have a lot of time for practices and preparing,” Smith said. “You’re literally coming to matches nearly every single day. The season is going to go by really fast.”
The limited preseason and compressed schedule have also made the guidance and instructions during a set changeover take on more significance. But Cedar Cliff’s Pat Gahr has tried to remain the same even-keeled coach through the process.
“He’s just telling you you’ve been playing well at this, or keep doing this, or maybe play to the backhand,” Smith said. “You don’t want to change too much.”
The Eagles’ top two players see the cramped schedule as a challenge, but they think they’re ready for it.
“Going home and getting enough sleep, drinking enough water and eating well is important,” Leach said. “To just stay focused and not have any distractions helps with the tight season and having matches basically every day.”
“Whatever practices we do have, we take advantage of that and improve on the stuff we need to,” Esack added.
Cedar Cliff returns to the courts Wednesday afternoon hosting Mifflin County, while Cumberland Valley has their first home match against Keystone Division foe Palmyra on Thursday.
