HS Girls Tennis: Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff 'really excited' as season finally begins with Eagles' win

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — As part of the West Shore School District, Cedar Cliff students are currently attending all of their classes virtually and online.

However, this didn’t change the fact that the Mid-Penn Conference girls tennis season started Monday afternoon with the Colts hosting Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff High School in the first official match of the year for both squads.

It was a welcome return to a little bit of normalcy in the uncertainty and adversity brought on by a global pandemic for the coaches, players and parents.

“It was a lot of preparing before coming here,” Cumberland Valley junior Nora Esack said. “Once we got here and played, it was nice to get the first match out there. I’m really excited for the season.”

From her spot as the Eagles’ No. 1 singles player, Esack helped Cumberland Valley (1-0) to the 4-1 victory over Cedar Cliff. But for many of the players, there was a sense of relief to start the season, which was delayed nearly a month, regardless of the outcome.

“I’m super excited because I definitely didn’t think it was going to happen,” Cedar Cliff’s Kayla Cordero said. “So, it’s nice to be able to come out and face other teams.”