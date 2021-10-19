HS Girls Tennis: Cumberland Valley advances to District 3 team final

Cumberland Valley’s Emily Leach scored a three-set win over New Oxford’s Allison Horick at No. 2 singles, helping the Eagles clinch a 3-2 win in the District 3 Class 3A team tennis semifinals at Hershey Racquet Club Tuesday afternoon.

The No. 3-seeded Eagles (16-1) advance to face top-seeded Manheim Township (15-0) in a title tilt scheduled for 3:30 Wednesday afternoon in Hershey.

On top of Leach’s key victory, Cumberland Valley also scored wins at No. 3 singles – where Ashley Ross defeated New Oxford’s Kaelyn Balko, 6-3, 6-2 – and No. 2 doubles – where Rochelle Kruelski and Johnavi Kotapati defeated Kylie Wampler and Anne Socks, 6-2, 6-4. The No. 7 Colonials (16-2) picked up wins at No. 1 singles with Anya Rosenbach’s 6-2, 6-0 win over Nora Esack and No. 1 doubles with Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss’ 6-2, 6-3 victory over Varnika Udhayakumar and Megha Lomada.

With the win, the Eagles also punched their ticket to the PIAA Class 3A team championships scheduled to begin Oct. 26.

Trinity has a chance to clinch a spot in the state’s Class 2A tournament when the Shamrocks face Kennard-Dale in a District 3 third-place match scheduled for noon Wednesday at Lancaster’s RCW Athletic Club.

District doubles draw

District 3 also realeased the doubles draw for its Class 3A and Class 2A tournaments scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.

In Class 3A first-round matches, Mechanicsburg’s Taryn Zerby and Patricia Kandrot draw Elizabethtown’s Allison Evans and Rylee Bender while Cumberland Valley’s Esack and Leach face Cocalico’s Maddie Sauder and Ellie Stoltzfus and Carlisle’s Natalie O’Neill and Rory Ade meet the No. 3-seeded team of Hempfield’s Grace Lehman and Sophie Carson.

In Class 2A, Trinity’s Brinley Orris and Caroline Grindle are set to face West York’s Alisa Steele and Lexi Sanderson for the right to face top-seeded Emma Perkins and Michelle Timothy of Conrad Weiser in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, East Pennsboro’s Bella Heckman and Monica Nguyen are set to face No. 4-seeded Elise Wang and Ananya Rai of Wyomissing.

Matches are scheduled to start Friday at noon at Hershey Racquet Club.

