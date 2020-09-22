HS Girls Tennis: Carlisle upset by Cumberland Valley right before season put on pause due to district COVID-19 concerns

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARLISLE — At least Carlisle got in a few matches before the pandemic came crashing down on the season.

Minutes after a 3-2 upset loss Tuesday to Cumberland Valley, the Thundering Herd learned their next three matches were called off, at least for now, after the school district announced all buildings and sports would be shut down the rest of the week after a budding outbreak of COVID-19 that includes three positive cases and two presumed positives.

Carlisle had three more matches the rest of the week — Wednesday at CD East, Thursday at home vs. Hershey and Friday at Central Dauphin — that may now not get made up with the postseason two weeks away.

“I think most of them are disappointed,” Herd head coach Seng Pham said on the phone a few hours after the match. “The season just got started and we were hoping to complete as many matches as we can.”

Pham said he’s not sure how much they can alter the schedule with four matches already booked for next week — if the district’s shutdown isn’t extended beyond this week — before the Mid-Penn Championships begin in October.

“I think for the most part we’re just blessed … we got a chance to compete,” he said.