HS Girls Tennis: Carlisle upset by Cumberland Valley right before season put on pause due to district COVID-19 concerns

CARLISLE — At least Carlisle got in a few matches before the pandemic came crashing down on the season.
Minutes after a 3-2 upset loss Tuesday to Cumberland Valley, the Thundering Herd learned their next three matches were called off, at least for now, after the school district announced all buildings and sports would be shut down the rest of the week after a budding outbreak of COVID-19 that includes three positive cases and two presumed positives.
Carlisle had three more matches the rest of the week — Wednesday at CD East, Thursday at home vs. Hershey and Friday at Central Dauphin — that may now not get made up with the postseason two weeks away.
“I think most of them are disappointed,” Herd head coach Seng Pham said on the phone a few hours after the match. “The season just got started and we were hoping to complete as many matches as we can.”
Pham said he’s not sure how much they can alter the schedule with four matches already booked for next week — if the district’s shutdown isn’t extended beyond this week — before the Mid-Penn Championships begin in October.
“I think for the most part we’re just blessed … we got a chance to compete,” he said.
Carlisle must now wait a week with no practices — the next potential match is set for Monday vs. Chambersburg — before it gets the chance to erase the sting of its first loss this season.
Cumberland Valley sprung an early upset in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division over the defending champions
With only two returning seniors, the Eagles were forced to rebuild with youth, and the youngsters made it pay off Tuesday.
“I was really pleased with the effort today,” Eagles head coach Nick Mallos said. “With all three singles players being new this year, we knew this week with matches against Palmyra, Carlisle and Hershey, it would be a challenge for the younger kids. I thought sophomore Varnika Lidhayakumar played well in No. 3 singles in her first year, and our doubles teams both came through. Seniors Jaela Allen and Josette Gale played well, and Meghan Lamada and Ashley Ross won at No. 2 doubles.”
Carlisle (2-1, 1-1 Commonwealth) lost a big player in Meg Ulrich after she graduated in the spring but returned two solid players in Sarah Guistwhite and Natalie O’Neill.
Each won their singles match as Guistwhite rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Nora Esack. Guistwhite was confident and hit solid groundstrokes to keep Esack off balance.
“When I first went out I saw she was a lefty, and I have to take that into consideration when I am hitting shots,” Guistwhite said. “She was a good player and kept a lot of balls in play. With only one player from the Mid-Penn moving on to [the District 3 championships this year] it will be a challenge but [head coach Seng Pham] always tells me pressure is a privilege, and if I am in that situation it is either me or someone else. I just have to play my game.”
O’Neill had to adjust to the power of Eagle Emily Leach in No. 2 singles and finally was able to outlast her in the longest match of the day with matching 6-4, 6-4 set wins.
Cumberland Valley (3-0, 1-0 Commonwealth) as Lidhaykumar won both sets 6-3, 6-3 over Herd freshman Rory Ade. The Eagle sophomore pounded deep ground strokes and kept Ade off balance.
“Allen and Gale are our two returning seniors, and I thought they deserved to go out as our top doubles team, “Mallos said. “They enjoy playing and keep the team involved, constantly chatting and joking with each other and their teammates.”
Gale and Allen rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over a young Herd doubles team of sophomores Lilly Puher and Macy Barnhart. The deep strokes of Gale and the quickness at the net of Allen determined this match and outcome quickly.
Lamada and Ross also quickly polished off the Herd duo of Olivia Myers and Needa Som by matching 6-2, 6-2 scores.
“The effort was there, but with Guistwhite and O’Neill our only returning players, we knew this would be a rebuilding year with the younger players,” Pham said.
Jake Adams contributed to this report.
