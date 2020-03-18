HS Boys Tennis: Trinity's Adam Warren playing best tennis of his life after making PIAA championships as sophomore

Warren came into the season ready to duplicate and poised to exceed that success. But he also knows the road to the PIAA championships is a difficult one to traverse.

His potential return to Hershey Racquet Club hands in the balance, though. The statewide shutdown of all K-12 schools and all PIAA spring sports and winter championships for at least two weeks has the boys tennis season, which began March 9, in limbo. If and when the season restarts is anyone's guess.

“District 3 is a really, really tough district to get through to make states,” Warren said. “There’s a lot of guys out there where you could flip a coin, win or lose. It could be 50/50. But I feel confident I can make runs in both singles and doubles.

“With the training I’ve done, I feel confident that I am putting in enough work to make a realistic run at those goals.”

That training includes multiple days a week of clinics and lessons, as well as an increased concentration on match play. Warren made that commitment to focus his energy entirely on tennis when he stopped playing baseball and basketball upon entering high school.

Warren sees the effort translating into results on the court, especially as he hones his game and approach between the lines.