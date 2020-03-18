HS Boys Tennis: Trinity's Adam Warren playing best tennis of his life after making PIAA championships as sophomore

Many consider the 2008 Wimbledon final between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to be one of the greatest matches in the history of tennis.
The sport’s top two players at the peak of their powers went toe-to-toe from their respective baselines for five epic sets. Nadal outlasted Federer on Centre Court after nearly five hours of play and two separate rain delays to clinch his first Wimbledon title.
For Adam Warren, then a precocious 5-year-old, it was an excellent introduction to the sport of tennis. It was the first spark in what has since become a passion for the Trinity junior.
“I told my mom that I wanted to play tennis after watching,” Warren said. “During that rain delay, we went out with these Dollar Store badminton rackets, and we hit a plastic golf ball around the driveway. I guess I had some hand-eye coordination, so my mom was like, 'If you want to play tennis, that’s what we’ll sign you up for.' That’s how it started. When I was 5, I got into the West Shore Tennis Club, and I’ve been there ever since.”
As a sophomore last season, Warren was named The Sentinel’s Player of the Year after a PIAA Class 2A Boys Tennis Singles Championships appearance, a District 3 bronze medal, a Mid-Penn No. 1 Singles silver medal and a Mid-Penn District Doubles gold medal. He also finished the division season at 10-2 and had a District 3 Doubles Championships conference record of 5-1 with partner Tommy Hallahan.
Warren came into the season ready to duplicate and poised to exceed that success. But he also knows the road to the PIAA championships is a difficult one to traverse.
His potential return to Hershey Racquet Club hands in the balance, though. The statewide shutdown of all K-12 schools and all PIAA spring sports and winter championships for at least two weeks has the boys tennis season, which began March 9, in limbo. If and when the season restarts is anyone's guess.
“District 3 is a really, really tough district to get through to make states,” Warren said. “There’s a lot of guys out there where you could flip a coin, win or lose. It could be 50/50. But I feel confident I can make runs in both singles and doubles.
“With the training I’ve done, I feel confident that I am putting in enough work to make a realistic run at those goals.”
That training includes multiple days a week of clinics and lessons, as well as an increased concentration on match play. Warren made that commitment to focus his energy entirely on tennis when he stopped playing baseball and basketball upon entering high school.
Warren sees the effort translating into results on the court, especially as he hones his game and approach between the lines.
“We’ve worked on different facets of my game where I’m bringing more variety and not just being a baseliner,” he said. “We’ve worked on setting points up where you have the high percentage shot to put your opponent on the defense and then continue it with a more aggressive offense. I think it’s been more building points better, rather than looking for the outright winner on a shot that you’re forcing it.”
But the training hasn’t just been on the physical end, as the junior feels he’s grown exponentially on the mental side of the game.
“Within the past year, my tennis IQ and maturity has improved a lot,” Warren said. “I’m getting to a point where I’m starting to realize I’m not going to be able to string together the perfect match, day in and day out. I think the biggest thing is being able to win a little bit ugly when you’re not playing your best tennis.”
That could be trouble for a lot of future opponents seeing Warren on the other side of the net this season, assuming it resumes sometime this spring, especially when you hear him assess the current state of his game.
“I feel like I’m playing some of the best tennis of my life right about now,” he said.