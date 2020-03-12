HS Boys Tennis Highlights: Mechanicsburg sweeps past CD East; East Pennsboro wins close matchup with Camp Hill

You have free articles remaining.
- Mechanicsburg swept past CD East on Thursday, led by Ben Bright in Singles 1 with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Vik Patel. Will Johnston got the win in Singles 3 and Ben McCrea won Singles 2, while the duo of Tanner Patchett and Gabe Fatzinger got the 6-0, 6-2 win in Doubles 1.
- East Pennsboro got the close 3-2 win over Camp Hill. For the Lions, Josh Pantaloni got the 6-0, 6-2 win in Singles 1 and Ben Freedenberg got the 6-2, 6- win in Singles 2. For the Panthers, the duo of Avery Warrick and Jonny Horst got the 6-3, 7-5 win in Doubles 2.
- Trinity lost just one matchup against Middletown, winning 4-1. Adam Warren got things off to a strong start in Singles 1 with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Levi Etti, while Tommy Hallahan defeated Jaden Miller 6-1, 6-1 in Singles 2.