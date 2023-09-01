Cumberland Valley freshman Pragnya Joshi got an assist in the middle of her first set at No. 2 singles Thursday at home against State College’s Virginia Paterno. Joshi was battling the persistent wind as much as she was her opponent before one of her Eagle teammates procured a hair tie and passed it through the fence.

Joshi powered her way to a 6-0, 6-0 victory, remaining undefeated through the early stages of her first varsity season. The rest of the Eagles followed suit in a 5-0 team victory over the Little Lions in a match between Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division contenders. At 4-0, Cumberland Valley has breezed through the first two weeks of the regular season, but beyond the points and the potential on the court, Joshi has savored the camaraderie she’s felt among her teammates.

“It’s definitely been a fun experience,” she said. “Tennis is such a lonely sport, and you’re traveling alone all the time, and you’re by yourself. Being with a team that supports you along the way when you’re playing individually, it’s really exciting.”

Joshi joined a Cumberland Valley lineup that reached the state team quarterfinals in 2022. The Eagles' No. 1 singles player – sophomore Riya Srinivas – won the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles title as a freshman, and junior Pranavi Surapaneni and senior Megha Lomada won the conference’s 1 doubles bracket. The Eagles lost Ashley Ross and Varnika Udhakakumar, their No. 2 and No. 3 singles players, to graduation, but Joshi won the No. 2 spot behind Srinivas, and Surapaneni moved up to the No. 3 slot after playing doubles last year.

None of them have lost a match this season. Srinivas swept State College’s Joanna Liu, 6-0, 6-1, and Surapaneni rallied from a 3-2 first set deficit to defeat Ephrasinia Shimelis, 6-3, 6-0.

“You’d probably have to go back to the late ‘90s to find where I’ve had three singles players who were this strong,” said Cumberland Valley coach Nick Mallos, who has coached the Eagles for the last 33 seasons.

Srinivas posted a 23-5 individual record as a freshman. After she captured the Mid-Penn singles crown, she finished fourth in the District 3 tournament and earned berth in the state singles bracket.

“Last year was a learning experience for me,” Srinivas. “This year, I know how everything works better. I know that I have to learn from these matches to know how to better at Mid-Penns.”

The learning experience for Srinivas was also instructive for Joshi, who has played since she was 4 years old. She crossed paths with Srinivas, her future teammate, at USTA tournaments and played alongside her in junior team tennis.

“It’s great being on a team with her once again instead of having to play against her,” Joshi said, “because she’s definitely someone I wouldn’t want to play.”

The Eagles’ top-flight underclassmen have become fast friends and have set the tone at the top of the lineup. Further down the ladder, the Eagles have relied on a combination of skill and experience. Senior Megha Lomada and sophomore Riya Datta won their No. 1 doubles match Thursday, 6-2, 6-2, against State College’s Ava Bechtal and Lydia Shen, and seniors Jahnavi Kotapati and Shreya Satheesh took a 6-1, 6-3 decision over the Lions’ Lyla Higgins and Kara Lin.

“Getting a clean sweep really means a lot,” Lomada said. “I feel like we worked really hard this season on improving where our weaknesses were.”

Last year, the Little Lions swept the Eagles in State College.

Thursday’s result represented progress.

“The kids had to come up and play tennis at a higher level,” Mallos said. “They did a great job, and now we’ve got to keep working toward our next major opponent.”

