Taryn Zerby couldn’t stay away.

Mechanicsburg’s top-ranked tennis player had broken onto the scene as a freshman in 2021, powering her way to the Mid-Penn Class 3A singles final, qualifying for the district's singles and doubles tournaments and setting the tone for her varsity career.

But in 2022, the summer before her sophomore season, Zerby’s right leg was fixed in a cast, wrapped from the top of her hip down to her ankle. She tore her ACL and her meniscus in a soccer injury that April, had them reconstructed in surgery and fixed in place through a months-long stretch of recovery. Her sophomore season was over well before the matches began. The game she had played since she 4 years old had been put on hold until further notice.

She couldn’t help herself, though. Zerby ended up on to the courts that summer, along with her father, Steven, a player himself, a coach and a sympathetic figure.

“I went out on the courts,” Taryn Zerby said, “and I just stood there, and my dad would spoon feed them right to me. He would let me hit ground strokes, or I would serve.

I could just stand there like this, and go like that,” she continued, swinging a right hand over her head. “That was all I could do.”

Zerby has graduated from stationary serves and spoon-fed strokes. At the start of her junior year and the overture of another fall tennis season, the cast is gone, the knee is healed, and Zerby – back at the top of the Wildcats’ lineup – is ready to find out what all she can do.

“I think she has finally gained the confidence in the knee that it is fully recovered,” said Todd Gayman, whose first season as Mechanicsburg’s head coach coincided with Zerby’s freshman campaign. “I think last spring and early on in the summer practices, she still kind of lacked a little bit of the confidence to really go fully 100% on the knee, but now she seems like she believes she’s at 100%.”

The path to 100% began with the post-injury car ride. Zerby, still full of adrenaline and numbed by shock, could only laugh at the misfortune. She weathered the waves of emotion in the ensuing months, enduring bouts of anger and uncertainty and sadness and longing to reconnect with the game she had grown to love across a dozen years.

“What really kept me sane was the fact that I knew that I was going to be able to go back,” she said. “This wasn’t going to stop me forever. I was counting down the days, waiting down the months until I could finally go back.”

When the Wildcats took the court in the fall of 2022, Zerby was there, on the sidelines, joking with her teammates and absorbing the ebbs and flows of their matches.

“I loved watching them because I love my teammates,” she said. “It was kind of bittersweet because you really wish you were out there, but you know that it’s good that you’re there for them at the same time. And seeing them is always great.”

The Wildcats forged a 9-5 record and won five of their seven matches in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division. Ryma Saha, then a freshman, took over the No. 1 spot in the lineup, matching Zerby’s feat of reaching the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles championship match in her first varsity season.

Meanwhile, Zerby hit milestones in her recovery. Three months after surgery, she started to jog. By eight months, she started to ease her way back into physical activity. In May, 12 months after her surgery, she was cleared to play tennis in full.

“That was a long year,” she said. “And a day or two after, I was back on the courts, trying to get it all back. It took a while because it’s not going to come back overnight.”

Despite the psychological boost from the increased exercise, Zerby encountered setbacks and pain.

“Any time I would try to cut or put a lot of weight on it, it would just stab through my knee, and I just had to work through that,” she said. “I knew there was nothing I could do because it wasn’t going to go away. I found some braces that worked for me, and I just kept going.”

Zerby’s persistence carried her through the summer months and into the start of the fall practices, where she earned the No. 1 singles spot at Mechanicsburg through a series of challenge matches against Saha, who’s become a close friend of Zerby, along with the rest of the team.

“She’s a type of glue person that brings everybody together,” Gayman said. “Everybody gets along with Taryn.”

Weather forced the postponement of Mechanicsburg’s season opener against Northern scheduled for Thursday. But whenever Zerby returns to the court for an official match -- the Wildcats are scheduled to host Central Dauphin East Monday afternoon – she’ll look back on the darkest days of her recovery and the limited one-legged practice sessions with her father, and find a new appreciation for tennis.

“You kind of take for granted what you can do before you realize you can’t do it anymore,” she said. “Even the smallest things, like being able to walk down stairs. I couldn’t do it for two months. I completely took for granted how great it was to be on the court until I couldn’t be on the court like I normally was, and I think that just brings a whole new level of love to the sport.”

