MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle (Class 3A)
Coach: Seng Pham (25th season)
Last year: 11-5 (3-4 Commonwealth)
Key returning players: Rory Ade, sr.; Amelia Hough, sr.
Key losses: Callie Culbertson, Lily Puher, Macy Barnhart, Neena Som, Maliya Kellam.
Top newcomers: Mia Pfister, so.; Emily Coombs, so., Savannah Masgalas, sr.; Elena Rasmussen, sr.
Outlook: The Herd have two returning seniors to headline their lineup and a smattering of sophomores who can develop their collective game.
Cumberland Valley (Class 3A)
Coach: Nick Mallos (33rd season)
Last year: 17-4 (6-1 Commonwealth)
Key returning players: Megha Lomada, sr.; Jahnavi Kotapati, sr.; Pranavi Surapaneni, jr.; Sruthi Anbalagan, jr.; Riya Srinivas, so.; Riya Datta, so.
Key losses: Ashley Ross, Varnika Udhayakumar.
Top newcomers: Pragnya Joshi, fr.; Shreya Satheesh, sr.
Outlook: The Eagles follow up a state-qualifying team campaign in 2022 with a roster full of accolades and potential. Srinivas won the Mid-Penn Class 3A singles title as a freshman while Lomada and Surapaneni captured the 1 doubles crown. With Joshi slotted into the No. 2 singles role as a freshman, the Eagles have a mix of skill and depth to take them back to the state tournament and contend for the Commonwealth crown.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff (Class 3A)
Coach: Kaitlyn Nye (3rd season)
Last year: 7-8 (4-3 Keystone)
Key returning players: Joey White, sr.; Asha Woolbright, sr.; Lily Herbert, sr.; Emma Beatty, sr.; Sarah Valentine, so.
Key losses: Riley Boyer, Natalie Delevan, Sydney Weyant.
Top newcomers: Monroe Vroman, so.; Rian Turner, fr.
Outlook: After losing the top half of their lineup to graduation, the Colts turn to a core of seniors with a slew of underclassmen aiming to contribute.
Mechanicsburg (Class 3A)
Coach: Todd Gayman (3rd season)
Last year: 9-7 (5-2 Keystone)
Key returning players: Helena Henderson, sr.; Taryn Zerby, jr.; Ava Shepps, jr.; Paige Tyrell, jr.; Ryma Saha, so.
Key losses: Patricia Kandrot, Jackie Wyszynski.
Top newcomers: TBD.
Outlook: The Wildcats have the rare lineup that features two Mid-Penn singles silver medalists in Zerby and Saha. With the Zerby back after missing her sophomore season due to injury, Saha bringing a full year of varsity experience to the court and some experience further down the lineup – including Henderson’s three years of varsity experience – Mechanicsburg has some firepower heading into the season.
Northern (Class 3A)
Coach: Tom Seltzer (3rd season)
Last year: 13-5 (7-0 Keystone)
Key returning players: Amelia Allen, sr.
Key losses: Faith Murray, Maddie White, Jocelyn Valdez, Savannah Pentz, Sophia Spalding.
Top newcomers: Aubrey Stuckey, so.; Abby Boes, so.; Maggie Yost, sr.; Rebecca Purnell, jr.; Karla Elicker, sr.; Karly Anderson, jr.
Outlook: A slew of departing seniors who helped the Polar Bears capture the division title have departed, opening the door for a younger Polar Bear lineup to establish its own identity with the momentum it inherits.
Red Land (Class 3A)
Coach: Randy Bixler (22nd season)
Last year: 6-11
Key returning players: Zoe Zeiders, sr.; Maura Duvall, jr.; Natalie Ritchie, jr.
Key losses: Makayla Elscheid, Nealy Humer.
Top newcomers: TBD.
Outlook: Elscheid had been at the top of the Patriots’ ladder for the last three seasons. Duvall looks to take the proverbial baton after reaching the quarterfinals of the Mid-Penn’s district qualifying doubles tournament alongside Elscheid last year
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill (Class 2A)
Coach: Greg Herb (33nd season)
Last year: 13-1 (11-1 Colonial)
Key returning players: Scarlett Zarcone, sr.; Ava Sachs, jr.; Mia Schreader, so.; Elizabeth Herb, so.
Key losses: Abigail Ebel, Miranda Mercer, Gabi Crocket.
Top newcomers: Anne Gray Sarvis, jr.; Sophia Fitzgerald, jr.; Nadia Somers, so.
Outlook: Schraeder scooped up Mid-Penn Class 2A bronze as a freshman and returns to lead a lineup featuring one senior. The Lions lost three key players to graduation but have a chance to grow into a formidable group as the season goes on.
East Pennsboro (Class 2A)
Coach: Bob Crum, 2nd season
Last year: 8-4 (8-4)
Key returning players: Ella Harter, sr.; Danica Martin, jr.; Kara Beaver, jr.
Key losses: Monica Nguyen, Jackie Capers, Nicole Purnell, Zoe Holbert, Madison Badali.
Top newcomers: Barsha Phuyel, jr.; Liz Wilson, jr.; Grace Livingston, so.; Chelsea Hoover, so.; Autumn Roush, so.; Gabby Jovic, so.; Mihaela Hristozova.
Outlook: The Panthers lost five of their seven ranked players to graduation, including Nguyen, the Mid-Penn Class 2A singles champion. But with a big turnout and plenty of competition within the program, East Pennsboro has potential and a foundation on which it can build throughout the season and beyond.
Trinity (Class 2A)
Coach: Tony Cooper, 13th season
Last year: 11-4 (11-1 Colonial)
Key returning players: Katherine Domby, sr.; Lauren Seip, jr.; Gemma Najdek, jr.; Lea DeAngelo, jr.; Lily Abram, so.
Key losses: Lauren Shook.
Top newcomers: Callie Culbertson, jr.; Leane Tran, so.
Outlook: Domby, who won the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A district qualifying doubles tournament last year alongside Shook, returns to the No. 1 spot in the Trinity lineup for the second straight year. Depth could be the Shamrocks’ greatest asset as they navigate the regular-season schedule and make a push to return to the district team postseason.
