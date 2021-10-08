Girls Tennis: Trinity's Sadie Rieg wins Mid-Penn 2A singles title

Trinity’s Sadie Rieg could finally feel it during the final point of Friday morning Mid-Penn girls tennis Class 2A singles championship at East Pennsboro. The top-seeded senior fired shot after shot from the baseline, moving East Pennsboro’s Bella Heckman back and forth before clinching the match and the title title-with a shot past Heckman in the corner. Rieg turned away from the court, hunching over for a few seconds while soaking in the applause and the moment as her 7-5, 6-4 victory began to sink in.
“I fought so hard all year to keep my winning streak,” Rieg said, “and I kept it today. It was just a hard fight.”
Under a dome of dense fog surrounding the East Pennsboro courts, Heckman had taken the fight to Rieg, jumping to a 1-0 lead against Rieg’s serve. When Rieg answered to take a 2-1 lead, Heckman countered by winning the next two games to go up 3-2. They traded the next two games as the morning crept along.
“I had my team behind me,” said Heckman, the tournament’s No. 2 seed. “I had people coming out and cheering for me. I had my coach cheering from me out here. It was really just the love and support behind me that kept me going.”
Rieg jumped ahead, 5-4, but Heckman fought back, tying the first set at five.
“She pushes me mentally,” Rieg said of Heckman, “and she’s a phenomenal player, so I really had to stay mentally tough to get this.”
Rieg also grappled with her own miscues, particularly a first serve that continually sailed out of bounds Friday.
“Everybody gets tentative (at the start),” said Trinity coach Tony Cooper, “but once she started to find her range, I just told her, ‘Hit your shots.’”
Rieg rallied to win the final two games of the first set, tucking a shot inside the corner for the winning point.
The break between sets gave Rieg a chance to catch her breath, regain her composure and focus on the types of shots that fueled her fight.
“I noticed myself hitting a lot to the middle,” she said, “and a lot of balls lighter than I can hit. I wasn’t hitting my shots like I know how to. In that second set, I really tried to hit my shots and really go after the ball.”
With more confidence and refined shot placement, Rieg jumped to a 4-0 lead in the second set. Heckman rallied to win a pair of games before Rieg, last year’s runner-up, made a run to clinch the title.
“I started being like, ‘I want this,’” Rieg said. “I really started going for it, and my racquet speed increased, and it helped the ball stay in.”
Both Rieg and Heckman earned spots in the District 3 singles tournament scheduled for Oct. 15-16 at Hershey Racquet Club. Mechanicsburg’s Syndey Garza also earned a spot in the field with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Camp Hill’s Elanor Yale in Friday’s third-place match.
Trinity went 15-0 as a team after dropping its season opener to Dallastown. The Shamrocks finished No. 2 in the district power rankings with a first-round match in the district team tournament scheduled for Wednesday against West York. Friday, the senior-laden lineup mined a haul of Mid-Penn hardware. Behind Rieg, Brinley Orris took second place at No. 2 singles, falling 3-6, 4-6 to Bishop McDevitt’s Shannyn Koneck in the final. Grace Verano also settled for silver in a 6-7(5), 2-6 loss to Camp Hill’s Abigail Ebel, who remained unbeaten at No. 3 singles. Trinity’s Caroline Grindle and Lauren Shook defeated Bishop McDevitt’s Elise Wrabel and Jordan Foster, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, in the No. 1 doubles final, and the Shamrocks’ Katherine Domby and Grace Hubbard defeated Camp Hill’s Elizabeth Freed and Emma Tronger , 7-6, 6-3, in the No. 2 doubles final.
“I know how much it means to them,” Cooper said. “I’ve got five seniors in my starting lineup, and I’m happy for them. This is a special moment.”
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross