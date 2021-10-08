Girls Tennis: Trinity's Sadie Rieg wins Mid-Penn 2A singles title

Trinity’s Sadie Rieg could finally feel it during the final point of Friday morning Mid-Penn girls tennis Class 2A singles championship at East Pennsboro. The top-seeded senior fired shot after shot from the baseline, moving East Pennsboro’s Bella Heckman back and forth before clinching the match and the title title-with a shot past Heckman in the corner. Rieg turned away from the court, hunching over for a few seconds while soaking in the applause and the moment as her 7-5, 6-4 victory began to sink in.

“I fought so hard all year to keep my winning streak,” Rieg said, “and I kept it today. It was just a hard fight.”

Under a dome of dense fog surrounding the East Pennsboro courts, Heckman had taken the fight to Rieg, jumping to a 1-0 lead against Rieg’s serve. When Rieg answered to take a 2-1 lead, Heckman countered by winning the next two games to go up 3-2. They traded the next two games as the morning crept along.

“I had my team behind me,” said Heckman, the tournament’s No. 2 seed. “I had people coming out and cheering for me. I had my coach cheering from me out here. It was really just the love and support behind me that kept me going.”

Rieg jumped ahead, 5-4, but Heckman fought back, tying the first set at five.