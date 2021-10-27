Girls Tennis: Trinity advances to PIAA team tournament quarterfinals

With wins at No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles and both doubles matches, Trinity topped Central Columbia 4-1 in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A team tournament Tuesday at Central PA Tennis Center in Williamsport.

After Megan Minning scored a win at No. 1 singles by injury default for the District 4 champions, Trinity responded with singles wins from Brinley Orris (6-4, 7-5) over Riley Noss and Grace Verano (6-3, 6-2) over Brady McNamara.

In doubles, the Shamrocks’ Caroline Grindle and Lauren Shook topped Maggie Vandermark and Lexie Lehman, 6-4, 6-4, and Grace Hubbard and Katherine Domby defeated Central Columbia’s Urvi Patel and Claudia Brindisi, 6-2, 7-6 to clinch the match for the Shamrocks, the third-place team from District 3.

The Shamrocks advance to Friday’s quarterfinal round and a match scheduled for 7 p.m. against Lower Moreland at Hershey Racquet Club.

State College sweeps Cumberland Valley: In the first round of the Class 3A tournament, District 6 champion State College topped Cumberland Valley, 3-0.

