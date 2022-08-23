Girls Tennis Preview Capsules: A team-by-team look at the 2022 season

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle (Class 3A)

Coach: Seng Pham (24th season)

Last year: 10-5

Key returning players: Callie Culbertson, so.; Rory Ade, jr.; Lily Puher, sr.; Macy Barnhart, sr..

Key losses: Natalie O’Neill, Olivia Myers, Morgan Pontious.

Top newcomers: Nena Som, sr.; Maliya Kellam, sr.; Amelia Hough, jr.

Outlook: The Thundering Herd have the experience and the depth that will help them navigate the Commonwealth Division grind.

Cumberland Valley (Class 3A)

Coach: Nick Mallos (32nd season)

Last year: 16-3

Key returning players: Ashley Ross, sr.; Varnika Udhayakumar, sr.; Megha Lomada, jr.; Jahnavi Kotapati, jr.

Key losses: Nora Esack, Emily Leach.

Top newcomers: Rita Srinivas, fr.; Pranavi Surapanemi, so.; Rita Datta, fr.

Outlook: Despite losing their No. 1 and No. 2 singles players to graduation, the Eagles have varsity experience. With several players moving up the ladder, the team’s continued success depends on how well they adjust to new roles.

Red Land (Class 3A)

Coach: Randy Bixler (21st season)

Last year: 6-12

Key returning players: Makayla Elscheid, sr.; Nealy Humer, sr.

Key losses: Paige Bittner, Mackenzie Burd.

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: The Patriots showed improvement last year as a team with Elscheid making strides at the top of the lineup. They look to build on it.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff (Class 3A)

Coach: Kaitlyn Russell (2nd season)

Last year: 6-10

Key returning players: Riley Boyer, jr.; Natalie Delavan, jr.; Sydney Weyant, jr.

Key losses: none

Top newcomers: TBD

Mechanicsburg (Class 3A)

Coach: Todd Gayman (2nd season)

Last year: 7-8

Key returning players: Patricia Kandrot, sr.; Jackie Wyszynski, sr.; Danielle Martin, sr.; Helena Henderson, jr.

Key losses: Taryn Zerby

Top newcomers: Ryma Saha, fr.; Ashleigh Nedzel, sr.

Outlook: With Zerby, the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles runner-up, sidelined after knee surgery, the Wildcats will lean on their experience along with the promise of their newcomers.

Northern (Class 3A)

Coach: Todd Seltzer (2nd season)

Last year: 6-9

Key returning players: Faith Murray, sr.; Maddie White, sr.; Jocelyn Valdez, sr.; Amelia Allen, jr.

Key losses: Sidney Ickes.

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: With most of their lineup returning, the Polar Bears have a chance to build on what they accomplished last season.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill (Class 2A)

Coach: Greg Herb (32nd season)

Last year: 11-3

Key returning players: Abigail Ebel, sr.; Miranda Mercer, sr.; Scarlett Zarcone, jr.; Gabi Crocket, sr.; Ava Sachs, so.

Key losses: El Yale, Emma Chaplin, Elizabeth Freed, Emma Tronger, Ellie Goodwin, Anna Lentz, Maddie Newman.

Top newcomers: Mia Schraeder, fr.; Elizabeth Herb, fr.

Outlook: Ebel , the lone returning player on the varsity roster, takes over the No. 1 singles spot. Despite the turnover, the Lions have program depth that could keep them competitive.

East Pennsboro (Class 2A)

Coach: Bob Crum, 1st season

Last year: 6-6

Key returning players: Monica Nguyen, sr.; Jackie Capers, sr.; Nicole Purnell, sr.; Zoe Holbert, sr.; Madison Badali, sr.; Ella Harter, jr.

Key losses: Bella Heckman

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: The Panthers’ experience should serve them well as the season unfolds. After losing Heckman from the top of their lineup, their success depends on how well players adjust to their new roles.

Trinity (Class 2A)

Coach: Tony Cooper, 12th season

Last year: 18-3

Key returning players: Lauren Shook, sr.; Katherine Domby, jr.

Key losses: Sadie Rieg, Brinley Orris, Grace Verano, Caroline Grindle, Grace Hubbard.

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: Replacing the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A champion in Rieg and most of its varsity lineup is a tall task, but Trinity has the depth to handle the changes.