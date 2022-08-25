Girls Tennis: Pentz, Spalding lift Northern to 3-2 win over Mechanicsburg

For the second straight season, Northern and Mechanicsburg opened Mid-Penn Keystone play with a grueling competitive match that was decided by the final players on the court.

For the second straight season, the Polar Bears walked off the court on top.

At the end of an oppressively hot afternoon in Dillsburg, Northern’s Savannah Pentz and Sophia Spalding clinched a 3-2 victory for the Polar Bears, outlasting Mechanicsburg’s Ashleigh Nedzel and Paige Tyrell, 7-5, 6-3, at No. 2 doubles.

“It was a nice conference opener for us,” said Northern coach Tom Seltzer. “It’s always nice to play that group of girls. I think this year, we have a little more depth on the team than what we’ve had.”’

That depth for Northern (1-1, 1-0 Keystone) includes Pentz and Spalding, a pair of seniors playing together for the first time.

“It definitely helps build confidence,” Pentz said. “I didn’t know how I was going to do coming into this senior season. You want to start off on a good note.”

Pentz and Spalding took a 3-0 first-set lead before Nedzel and Tyrell won the next four. After trading games, the Polar Bear pair held on to win the first set.

It was then that Pentz and Spalding realized the team match hinged on their performance.

“After that, it kind of got a little nerve-wracking,” Spalding said, “because we wanted to win, but we just chilled out and tried to play normally.”

After a few pointers from Seltzer, Pentz and Spalding kept their cool, found their groove and clinched the match. Their victory complemented a 6-2, 6-3 win for Lin Bangs and Amelia Allen at No. 1 doubles over Mechanicsburg’s Jackie Wyszynski and Danielle Martin, and Faith Murray’s 6-0, 6-1 victory over Helena Henderson at No. 3 singles. A year earlier, Murray had defeated Henderson in a grueling three-set match to decide the team match. Thursday, she was the first Polar Bear to win a point, withstanding the heat as much as her opponent.

“I was trying to focus on where to put the shots instead of how I emotionally and physically was starting to break down because of the heat,” Murray said, “and I just put it aside.”

Mechanicsburg (0-1, 0-1) answered with victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Freshman Ryma Saha defeated Madeline White, 6-2, 6-0, in her varsity debut.

“Ryma was very impressive,” Gayman said. “She controlled the points on a hot day with really long rallies. She physically stood up to a pretty good test against a veteran No. 1 player.”

Mechanicsburg’s Patricia Kandrot, the Mid-Penn’s reigning 2 singles champion, picked up where she left off with a 6-2, 6-4 decision over the Bears’ Jocelyn Valdez.

The early season test gave both teams a chance to identify their strengths and weaknesses as they head into the heart of the Mid-Penn schedule.

“Net play is the key,” Gayman said. “putting away the volleys that we have in front of us. Because a lot of the times, these games come down to one or two points.”