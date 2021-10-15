Girls Tennis: Mechanicsburg's Zerby, East Pennsboro's Heckman win first-round matches, fall in district quarterfinals

Mechanicsburg’s Taryn Zerby and East Pennsboro’s Bella Heckman won first round matches Friday but fell in the quarterfinals of their respective brackets on Day 1 of the District 3 Singles Tournament at Hershey Racquet Club.

Zerbe, the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A runner-up, defeated Elizabethtown’s Allison Evans, 6-0, 6-0. The freshman fell to Penn Manor’s Catherine Rabatin, the defending Class 3A champion and No. 1 seed, in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-0.

Also in the Class 3A bracket, Red Land’s Makayla Elscheid fell to No. 2 Avery Palandjian of Manheim Township, 6-0, 6-0.

In the Class 2A bracket, Heckman, the Mid-Penn’s runner-up, defeated Eastern York’s Evelyn Whiteside in three sets, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, before dropping a 6-2, 6-4 decision to No. 4 Alisa Steele of West York.

Trinity’s Sadie Rieg, the Mid-Penn champion, withdrew with an injury. Camp Hill’s El Yale filled in as an alternate, falling to Berks Catholic’s Abby Schnatz, 6-2, 6-3.

The semifinalists in both brackets are scheduled to resume the tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.

Trinity and Cumberland Valley are scheduled to play in the semifinals of the Class 2A and Class 3A team tournament Monday and Tuesday.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

