Girls Tennis: Mechanicsburg's Zerby, East Pennsboro's Heckman win first-round matches, fall in district quarterfinals

Mechanicsburg’s Taryn Zerby and East Pennsboro’s Bella Heckman won first round matches Friday but fell in the quarterfinals of their respective brackets on Day 1 of the District 3 Singles Tournament at Hershey Racquet Club.
Zerbe, the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A runner-up, defeated Elizabethtown’s Allison Evans, 6-0, 6-0. The freshman fell to Penn Manor’s Catherine Rabatin, the defending Class 3A champion and No. 1 seed, in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-0.
Also in the Class 3A bracket, Red Land’s Makayla Elscheid fell to No. 2 Avery Palandjian of Manheim Township, 6-0, 6-0.
In the Class 2A bracket, Heckman, the Mid-Penn’s runner-up, defeated Eastern York’s Evelyn Whiteside in three sets, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, before dropping a 6-2, 6-4 decision to No. 4 Alisa Steele of West York.
Trinity’s Sadie Rieg, the Mid-Penn champion, withdrew with an injury. Camp Hill’s El Yale filled in as an alternate, falling to Berks Catholic’s Abby Schnatz, 6-2, 6-3.
The semifinalists in both brackets are scheduled to resume the tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.
Trinity and Cumberland Valley are scheduled to play in the semifinals of the Class 2A and Class 3A team tournament Monday and Tuesday.
Photos: Girls Mid-Penn Class 3A Tennis Championships
Distict Tennis 1
Mechanicsburg's Taryn Zerby returns a volley front Lower Dauphin's Mikhaela Merca during their match in the Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
District Tennis 2
Mechanicsburg's Taryn Zerby charges the net to make the hit against Lower Dauphin's Mikhaela Merca during a match in the Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
District Tennis 3
Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot returns a volley from Palmyra's Brynn McCafferty during their match in the Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
District Tennis 4
Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot returns a volley from Palmyra's Brynn McCafferty during their match in the Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
District Tennis 5
Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot returns a volley from Palmyra's Brynn McCafferty during their match in the Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
District Tennis 6
Cumberland Valley's Varnika Udhayakumar returns a serve during a doubles match against Hershey's Alicia Xie and Claire Tian in the Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
District Tennis 7
Cumberland Valley's Megha Lomada hits the ball at the net during a doubles match against Hershey's Alicia Xie and Claire Tian in the Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
District Tennis 8
Red Land's Makayla Elscheid returns a volley against Hershey's Angelina Berg during their match in the Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
District Tennis 9
Red Land's Makayla Elscheid returns a volley against Hershey's Angelina Berg during their match in the Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
District Tennis 10
Mechanicsburg's Taryn Zerby returns a volley front Lower Dauphin's Mikhaela Merca durng their match in the Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
District Tennis 11
Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot returns a volley from Palmyra's Brynn McCafferty during their match in the Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
