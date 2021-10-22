Girls Tennis: Doubles teams bow out of districts; State team tournament set

Duos from Mechanicsburg and Cumberland Valley won first-round matches in Friday’s District 3 doubles tournament, but by the end of the quarterfinals, the Sentinel-area’s entries had been eliminated from contention.

Mechanicsburg’s Taryn Zerby and Patricia Kandrot, the highest-seeded team out of the Mid-Penn, defeated Elizabethtown’s Allison Evans and Rylee Bender, 6-2, 6-2, in the first round of the Class 3A bracket but dropped a 6-2, 6-1 decision to No. 4-seeded Ashley Retana and Hailey Guerrero in the quarterfinals.

Cumberland Valley’s Nora Esack and Emily Leach won their Class 3A first-round match, 6-2, 6-2, against Cocalico’s Maddie Sauder and Ellie Stoltzfus before falling to the top-seeded team of Judith Manta and Jen Manta, 6-1, 6-0.

In the bottom half of the bracket, Carlisle’s Natalie O’Neill and Rory Ade lost in the first round to No. 3-seeded Grace Lehman and Sophie Carson of Hempfield, 6-0, 6-2.

In the Class 2A championship field, Trinity’s Brinley Orris and Caroline Grindle fell in three sets to West York’s Alisa Steele and Lexi Sanderson, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, and East Pennsboro’s Bella Heckman and Monica Nguyen lost to the No. 4-seeded team of Elisa Wang and Ananya Rai, 6-2, 6-1.

The tournament is scheduled to resume Saturday with semifinal matches slated for 1 p.m.

Team tournament set

The PIAA released the brackets for its team tournaments Friday. Cumberland Valley, the No. 2 team from District 3 in Class 3A, opens its first state campaign in six years when it faces a familiar foe in State College Tuesday in a first-round match scheduled for 11 a.m. at Summit Tennis Club in Altoona. The Eagles defeated the Little Lions, 3-2, when the two teams clashed in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division match Sept. 3 at Cumberland Valley.

Trinity, the No. 3 team from District 3 in Class 2A, faces District 4 champion Central Columbia in a first-round match scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Williamsport’s Central Pa. Tennis Center.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.