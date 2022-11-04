 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PIAA Girls Tennis

Girls Tennis: Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas falls in first round of PIAA singles tournament

Mid-Penn Tennis 2.JPG

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas returns. volley from Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas defeated Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha, 6-3, 6-0, for the Mid-Penn Class 3A title Monday at CD East.

Cumberland Valley’s Ryya Srinivas dropped a first-round match to Penn-Trafford’s Amelia Williams in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A singles tournament Friday at Hershey Racquet Club.

Williams defeated Srinivas 6-0, 6-4 in the first round, advancing to the quarterfinals, where she fell to Council Rock South’s Dasha Chichkina, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Joining Chichkina in advancing to Saturday’s Class 3A semifinals were Unionville’s Grace Li, Liberty’s Helena Lynn and Spring-Ford’s Mia Matriccino.

Srinivas, who took the No. 1 singles spot at Cumberland Valley as a freshman, won the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles title and finished fourth in the District 3 tournament.

As a team, the Eagles finished third in the District 3 Class 3A tournament and advanced to the state quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Conestoga.

The District 3 singles and doubles championships are scheduled to resume Saturday at 8 a.m. at Hershey Racquet Club.

