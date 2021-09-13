Girls Tennis: Confident Trinity tops Camp Hill in Mid-Penn Colonial clash

Throughout Monday’s match, the voices of Trinity’s Brinley Orris and Camp Hill’s Emma Chaplin rolled across Siebert Park, through the late-summer heat and humidity, as they took turns shouting, “deuce” to announce extended games between extended points in their back-and-forth bout at No. 2 singles.

In the end, Orris held on for a 6-3, 6-4 win, helping the Shamrocks take the team match 4-1 and pull ahead in the race toward a Mid-Penn Colonial title.

“We kept going to deuce,” Orris said, “and I was like, ‘You have to push through. You worked so hard to get here. You can do it.’”

The first game between the two seniors on the warm, cloudy afternoon, fittingly, went to deuce with Chaplin holding serve and taking a 1-0 lead when an Orris offering sailed over the back line. Chaplin led 2-1 before Orris charged back in the first set.

“I try to use my power to my advantage,” Orris said. “That’s what I’ve been working on a lot this season. She was a really good, consistent player, so she kept the ball going. The rallies were long.”

Orris broke Chaplin’s serve to take a 4-2 second-set lead. Chaplin continued to challenge, pulling to within 5-4 with several shouts of “deuce” as the games dragged on through the heat and humidity.