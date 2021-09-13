Girls Tennis: Confident Trinity tops Camp Hill in Mid-Penn Colonial clash

Throughout Monday’s match, the voices of Trinity’s Brinley Orris and Camp Hill’s Emma Chaplin rolled across Siebert Park, through the late-summer heat and humidity, as they took turns shouting, “deuce” to announce extended games between extended points in their back-and-forth bout at No. 2 singles.
In the end, Orris held on for a 6-3, 6-4 win, helping the Shamrocks take the team match 4-1 and pull ahead in the race toward a Mid-Penn Colonial title.
“We kept going to deuce,” Orris said, “and I was like, ‘You have to push through. You worked so hard to get here. You can do it.’”
The first game between the two seniors on the warm, cloudy afternoon, fittingly, went to deuce with Chaplin holding serve and taking a 1-0 lead when an Orris offering sailed over the back line. Chaplin led 2-1 before Orris charged back in the first set.
“I try to use my power to my advantage,” Orris said. “That’s what I’ve been working on a lot this season. She was a really good, consistent player, so she kept the ball going. The rallies were long.”
Orris broke Chaplin’s serve to take a 4-2 second-set lead. Chaplin continued to challenge, pulling to within 5-4 with several shouts of “deuce” as the games dragged on through the heat and humidity.
“It was such a long match, you know,” Orris said. “It was hard to keep myself going, but I knew that I could do it.”
While Orris and Chaplin slugged it out at No. 2 singles, Trinity’s Sadie Rieg surged to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Elanor Yale at the top of the lineup.
“I really feel like I’m hitting my shots like I want to,” Rieg said. “I’m playing my game that I worked hard on. It was a good match today.”
Rieg set the tone with her first serve, using it to set up shots that finished points.
“Right now, she’s hitting her groove,” Trinity coach Tony Cooper said of Rieg. “She’s patient. She’s waiting for the right shot. She’s not making a lot of errors. That’s been the difference for her in the last few weeks.”
The Shamrocks (6-0 Colonial, 7-1 overall) dropped their season opener with a shutout loss at Dallastown.
They haven’t lost since.
“We bounce back,” Cooper said. “It was a tough start, but I told the girls, ‘We’ve got 15 matches to go, one match at a time.’”
The seven-match streak included a 5-0 non-league win at Lancaster Country Day Friday with all three singles matches going three sets.
“Friday was a big test for us,” said Cooper, whose teams had never beaten Country Day. “It was a nail-biter. When we won that, it gave them so much confidence and it just boosted them, so when they came in to today, they felt really good about themselves.”
Trinity’s doubles teams swept their matches Monday at Camp Hill, as Caroline Grindle and Lauren Shook defeated the Lions’ Anna Lentz and Maddie Newman, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Katherine Domby and Grace Hubbard defeated Ellie Goodwin and Nora Gaudion, 6-2, 6-2.
Camp Hill’s Abigail Ebel notched the only win of the day for the Lions (5-1, 5-1), topping Trinity’s Grace Verano 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 singles
“She’s very consistent,” Camp Hill coach Greg Herb said of Ebel, who remained unbeaten this season. “She just keeps the ball in play and keeps rolling. The matches are long, but she gets the job done.”
The two teams are scheduled to meet again Sept. 29 at Trinity.
