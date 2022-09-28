Girls Tennis: Camp Hill rallies against Trinity, earns at least a share of Mid-Penn Colonial crown

Sitting one match behind Trinity in the loss column of the Mid-Penn Colonial standings, the Camp Hill Lions roared back with a 4-1 win in a head-to-head match Wednesday at Seibert Park to pull even with the Shamrocks at Siebert Park in Camp Hill.

Camp Hill (12-2, 11-1 Colonial) trailed by one set in three of the four matches, but the Lions rallied to grab all three matches in three sets. The Lions fell 3-2 to Trinity Sept. 22. Trinity has two Colonial matches remaining — Friday at home against East Pennsboro and Monday at Bishop McDevitt — with a chance to clinch a share of the division crown.

“I put on our group chat this week about a 4-1 score against Trinity, thinking we could scratch out a close match or two,” Lions coach Greg Herb said. “I thought all of the kids played well, showing some heart and determination to come from behind when down a set.”

As the shadows lengthened, Camp Hill’s Ava Sachs was in a battle with Trinity’s Lauren Seip at No. 3 singles. Sachs won the first set, but Seip rallied in the second to tie the match, using her powerful ground strokes to force Sachs deep in the court.

“I didn’t have a point in the match where I was saying I am going to lose this match,” Sachs said. “My favorite quote is, ‘Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up,’ and I kept thinking about that, and I was proud of myself for being true to myself. It was a huge win for us today.”

She led 4-1 in the third set, but Seip rallied to win two games to cut the lead to one. Sachs continued to keep the ball in play and closed out the final two games to clinch the match for the Lions.

Mia Schreader cruised at the first singles with a straight set 6-3, 6-3 victory over a determined Katherine Domby, who challenged Schreader through the match. The freshman displayed solid ground strokes, forcing Domby to move around the court and hit deep shots.

Lauren Shook grabbed the only win of the afternoon for the Shamrocks (10-3, 9-1) with a straight-set 6-2, 6-3 win over Abigail Ebel.

Camp Hill rallied from one set down to win both doubles matches. At first doubles, the Lions’ Miranda Mercer and Scarlett Zarcone lost the first set 6-2 but rallied to win the next two, 6-4 and 6-4, as both players found their rhythm. Zarcone was especially tough at the net once she started to land her shots.

At second doubles, Gabby Scarinigi and freshman Elizabeth Herb also needed to rebound after the first set against the Trinity duo of Lea DeAngelo and Lilly Abram. This match went down to the final point with a tiebreaker in the final set. Herb ripped two winners down the line, and Scaringi was able to split the two Trinity players on a couple of points.

With three matches needing three sets to determine winners, each point became crucial, and mistakes were the difference.