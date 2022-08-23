Girls Tennis: 5 local storylines for the 2022 season

The high school girls tennis regular season kicked off Monday with non-league matches. Here are some local storylines to watch as the season unfolds.

CV, Trinity take

on title defensesAfter claiming division crowns and earning berths in the state team tournament in 2021, Cumberland Valley and Trinity look to fend off challengers with new-look lineups.

Despite losing their top two singles players in Nora Esack and Emily Leach, the Eagles open their Commonwealth Division title defense with players that gained valuable experience on a run to the District 3 Class 3A team final a year ago. Senior Ashley Ross picked up key points for CV at No. 3 singles last year, and senior Varnika Udhayakumar and junior Megha Lomada won the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A 1 doubles title. Junior Jahnavi Kotapati also contributed on the varsity lineup last year.

The Eagles will need that experience in a competitive division that includes State College and Carlisle among its top competitors.

Trinity ran the table in the Colonial Division a year ago with a senior-laden lineup that included Sadie Rieg, the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles champion, Brinley Orris, who joined Rieg on a run to the conference’s district doubles title, Grace Verano, Caroline Grindle and Grace Hubbard. The Shamrocks will need to rely on program depth to weather their division schedule that includes matches against Camp Hill and East Pennsboro, programs that feature strong senior cores.

Zerby out for seasonOne of the Mid-Penn’s top players will miss the season with an injury. Mechanicsburg’s Taryn Zerby, whose strong freshman campaign took her to the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles final, the conference’s district doubles title, the District 3 singles quarterfinals and the second round of the District 3 doubles tournament.

The shorthanded Wildcats boast a quartet of players with varsity experience, including senior Patricia Kandrot – who played doubles alongside Zerby and occupied the team’s No. 2 singles spot a year ago – seniors Jackie Wyszynski and Danielle Martin, and junior Helena Henderson, also played on last year’s varsity lineup. Ryma Saha, a freshman, impressed during the preseason.

New head PantherBob Crum was named the new head coach at East Pennsboro, succeeding Sharon Etter, who stepped down after nine seasons with the program.

Crum inherits a lineup that graduated Bella Heckman, the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles runner-up and a District 3 quarterfinalist. However, the Penthers also return a slew of seniors in Monica Nguyen, Jackie Capers, Nicole Purnell, Zoe Holbert and Madison Badali, as well as junior Ella Harter.

Gettysburg in the game

The Mid-Penn added Gettysburg as a formal member for the fall season as a member of the Keystone Division in tennis. The Warriors visit Cumberland County Sept. 2 for a non-league match at Carlisle. They’re also scheduled to host Red Land Sept. 12 in a non-league clash before Keystone clashes at Mechanicsburg (Sept. 14) and against Northern (Sept. 16).

Schedule notes

Red Land has four matches scheduled for the first four days of the season. The Patriots visited Northeastern for Monday’s non-league opener to set up a week that includes a Commonwealth matchup at home with Central Dauphin Tuesday, a non-league visit to Bishop McDevitt Wednesday and a home division match against State College Thursday.

The Mid-Penn tournament is scheduled for Oct. 6 through Oct. 10 with Class 2A competition at East Pennsboro and Class 3A matches at Central Dauphin and CD East.