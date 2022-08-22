Girls Tennis: 2022 schedule for Sentinel-area teams

Monday, Aug 22
NONELAGUE
Red Land at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Carlisle at West York, 4 p.m.
Northern at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
NONLEAGUE
Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Lancaster Catholic, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Harrisburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
State College at Red Land, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at Northern, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
James Buchanan at Trinity, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
NONLEAGUE
Central York at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 29
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle at State College, 4 p.m.
Harrisburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 9 a.m.
NONLEAGUE
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at Northern, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill at Middletown, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Biglerville at Northern, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Northern at Hershey, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Palmyra at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Gettysburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Northern at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Northern, 4 p.m.
State College at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
James Buchanan at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.
State College at Northern, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
NONLEAGUE
Mechanicsburg at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Northern, 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Palmyra at Northern, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill at Trinity, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Carlisle at CD East, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Hershey at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
CD East at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
Northern at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
NONLEAGUE
Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff at CD East, 4 p.m.
Northern at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Trinity at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Palmyra at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Mifflin County at Red Land, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Clif at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Northern, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Middletown at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
NONLEAGUE
Cedar Cliff at York Country Day, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Northern at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Lower Dauphin at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Northern, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
CD East at Northern, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Carlisle at Palmyra, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
NONLEAGUE
Red Land at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Trinity at York Catholic, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Trinity at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Northern at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle at Red Land, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff at Northern, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Red Land at CD East, 4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
NONLEAGUE
York Country Day at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
MID-PENN TOURNAMENT
First-round singles and doubles
Class 3A at CD East, 9 a.m.
Class 2A at East Pennsboro, 9 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
MID-PENN TOURNAMENT
Class 3A at CD East, 9 a.m.
Class 2A at East Pennsboro, 9 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
MID-PENN TOURNAMENT
Finals
Class 3A at CD East, 9 a.m.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross