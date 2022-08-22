 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls Tennis: 2022 schedule for Sentinel-area teams

  • 0
Camp Hill Trinity Tennis 6

Camp Hill's Abigail Ebel returns a volley from Trinity's Grace Verano in a 2021 Mid-Penn Colonial match on Monday afternoon at Siebert Park in Camp Hill.

Monday, Aug 22

NONELAGUE

Red Land at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Carlisle at West York, 4 p.m.

Northern at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

NONLEAGUE

Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Lancaster Catholic, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

People are also reading…

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Harrisburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

State College at Red Land, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at Northern, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

James Buchanan at Trinity, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

NONLEAGUE

Central York at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 29

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at State College, 4 p.m.

Harrisburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at CD East, 9 a.m.

NONLEAGUE

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Chambersburg at Northern, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill at Middletown, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Biglerville at Northern, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Northern at Hershey, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Palmyra at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Gettysburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Northern at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Northern, 4 p.m.

State College at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

James Buchanan at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.

State College at Northern, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

NONLEAGUE

Mechanicsburg at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Northern, 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 12

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Palmyra at Northern, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill at Trinity, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Carlisle at CD East, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Hershey at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

CD East at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

Northern at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

NONLEAGUE

Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff at CD East, 4 p.m.

Northern at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Trinity at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Palmyra at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Mifflin County at Red Land, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Clif at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Northern, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Middletown at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Cliff at York Country Day, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Northern at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Middletown at Trinity, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lower Dauphin at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Northern, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

CD East at Northern, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Carlisle at Palmyra, 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

NONLEAGUE

Red Land at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Trinity at York Catholic, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Trinity at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Northern at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at Red Land, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff at Northern, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Red Land at CD East, 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

NONLEAGUE

York Country Day at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

MID-PENN TOURNAMENT

First-round singles and doubles

Class 3A at CD East, 9 a.m.

Class 2A at East Pennsboro, 9 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

MID-PENN TOURNAMENT

Class 3A at CD East, 9 a.m.

Class 2A at East Pennsboro, 9 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

MID-PENN TOURNAMENT

Finals

Class 3A at CD East, 9 a.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Althea Gibson becomes first African-American on US tennis tour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News