Girls Tennis: 2021 schedule for Sentinel-area teams
High School Sports

Girls Tennis: 2021 schedule for Sentinel-area teams

Nora Esack, Cumberland Valley tennis

Nora Esack earned All-Sentinel honors in 2021 as a junior.

 Sentinel file

The high school girls tennis is scheduled to begin Aug. 23.

At the end of a limited season last year, Cumberland Valley held the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title with a 4-0 conference record, and East Pennsboro and Trinity claimed shares of the top spot in the Colonial Division.

As the teams gear up for the 2021 season, here's a look at the schedule for Sentinel-area teams.

MONDAY, AUG. 23

NONLEAGUE

Carlisle at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Trinity, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 24

NONLEAGUE

Cumberland Valley at Central York, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25

NONLEAGUE

Red Land at West York, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Red Land at State College, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Northern at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Trinity at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

NONLEAGUE

Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at Northern, 4 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 30

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at State College, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Central Dauphin East at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Northern at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Middletown at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Chambersburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Northern, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cumberland Valley at Palmyra, 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

State College at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Northern at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7

MID-PENN COLONIAL

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Middletown at Trinity, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Northern at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at State College, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

State College at Northern, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

NONLEAGUE

Delone Catholic at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Northern at Palmyra, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Trinity at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Central Dauphin East at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15

MID-PENN COLONIAL

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Carlisle at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin East, 4 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Mifflin County at Northern, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

NONLEAGUE

Northeastern at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at West York, 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Central Dauphin East at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

James Buchanan at Trinity, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Red Land at Palmyra, 4 p.m.

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at Northern, 4 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Northern at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill at Middletown, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

State College at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

NONLEAGUE

Northern at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Carlisle at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Northern at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Hershey, 4 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Northern at Central Dauphin East, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

James Buchanan at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Palmyra at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Chambersburg at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

NONLEAGUE

Dallastown at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Northern at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

WEDNEDAY, SEPT. 29

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill at Trinity, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Carlisle at Northern, 4 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Red Land at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Northern at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

MID-PENN TOURNAMENT

At Central Dauphin East, 9 a.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

MID-PENN TOURNAMENT

At Central Dauphin East, 9 a.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 11

MID-PENN TOURNAMENT

At Central Dauphin East, 9 a.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

