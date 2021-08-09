Girls Tennis: 2021 schedule for Sentinel-area teams

The high school girls tennis is scheduled to begin Aug. 23.
At the end of a limited season last year, Cumberland Valley held the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title with a 4-0 conference record, and East Pennsboro and Trinity claimed shares of the top spot in the Colonial Division.
As the teams gear up for the 2021 season, here's a look at the schedule for Sentinel-area teams.
MONDAY, AUG. 23
NONLEAGUE
Carlisle at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at Trinity, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
NONLEAGUE
Cumberland Valley at Central York, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
NONLEAGUE
Red Land at West York, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Red Land at State College, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Northern at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Trinity at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
NONLEAGUE
Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
New Oxford at Northern, 4 p.m.
MONDAY, AUG. 30
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle at State College, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Central Dauphin East at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Northern at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Middletown at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Northern, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Cumberland Valley at Palmyra, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
State College at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Northern at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
MID-PENN COLONIAL
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Northern at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at State College, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
State College at Northern, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
NONLEAGUE
Delone Catholic at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Northern at Palmyra, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Trinity at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Central Dauphin East at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
MID-PENN COLONIAL
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Carlisle at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin East, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Mifflin County at Northern, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
NONLEAGUE
Northeastern at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at West York, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Central Dauphin East at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
James Buchanan at Trinity, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Red Land at Palmyra, 4 p.m.
Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Biglerville at Northern, 4 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Northern at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill at Middletown, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
State College at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
NONLEAGUE
Northern at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Carlisle at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Northern at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Hershey, 4 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Northern at Central Dauphin East, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
James Buchanan at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Palmyra at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
NONLEAGUE
Dallastown at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Northern at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
WEDNEDAY, SEPT. 29
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill at Trinity, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Carlisle at Northern, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Red Land at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Northern at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
MID-PENN TOURNAMENT
At Central Dauphin East, 9 a.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
MID-PENN TOURNAMENT
At Central Dauphin East, 9 a.m.
MONDAY, OCT. 11
MID-PENN TOURNAMENT
At Central Dauphin East, 9 a.m.
