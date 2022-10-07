East Pennsboro's Monica Nguyen wins Mid-Penn Class 2A girls tennis singles title

Monica Nguyen didn’t crack the top-seven lineup for East Pennsboro tennis as a freshman. She played No. 3 singles as a sophomore, worked up to No. 2 as a junior.

Friday, Nguyen’s senior season as the Panthers’ No. 1 player – a season marked by injuries and setbacks and perseverance – culminated with a Mid-Penn Class 2A singles title.

Nguyen fought off off a challenge from Middletown’s Lena Emigh for a three-set victory (6-1, 3-6, 6-3) in the Mid-Penn tournament Friday on her home court, thrusting her arms in the air when Emigh’s final shot sailed out of bounds before crouching down on the court and soaking in the emotions of winning the title.

“I couldn’t keep myself together,” she said. “I just had to put my head down and just take the moment in.”

Nguyen punctuated the grueling two-hour, two-minute match by winning the final point on a 37-shot rally.

“I knew it was going to be a long rally,” Nguyen said of the match point. “With other competitors, she was just a wall, so to speak. She would always get the ball back no matter how hard you hit or where you would hit it, she would always get it back.”

With consistent strokes and well-placed shots Nguyen jumped to a 4-0 lead en route to a first-set win.

“Her ball placement, and the speed with which she hits it, it’s not common at this level,” said East Pennsboro head coach Bob Crum. “We’ll see more of that at districts, but she hits the ball really hard and puts it in really good spots. She doesn’t make a ton of unforced errors, which is a big part of the game at this level. If you don’t give away free points, you’re tough beat.”

Emigh, who had outlasted Trinity’s Katherine Domby, the tournament’s top seed, in three sets during Thursday’s semifinal round. She showed the same resiliency Friday, trading service breaks with Nguyen to split the first two games of the second set and winning five of the final six games of the second set to pull even in the match as East Pennsboro students poured out of the school building and to the adjacent field for a boisterous homecoming pep rally.

“I like it,” Emigh said of the outside noise. “It keeps my mind from wandering, I guess.”

In a brief pause late in the second set to allow the students to pass by the tennis courts, and during the time between the second and third sets, Nguyen corralled her emotions.

“When I was sitting there, I was giving myself motivation,” she said. “I was telling myself, ‘You can do this. Don’t let her get to you.’’

Nguyen, who missed a few regular-season matches with an arm injury, had cleared a mental hurdle in the semifinals, defeating Camp Hill’s Mia Schreader who had beaten her twice during the regular season. She needed to clear another for a bounce-back third-set win Friday.

And she did.

“She just persevered and came back in that third set,” Crum said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her. She’s fought hard all season. All of us did.”

Nguyen credited Crum and assistant coach Sasha Jovic with fortifying her mental game.

“They were just so sweet and motivational,” Nguyen said, “and they just pushed me through, even when I was injured and had to sit out some days. It was their confidence in me that got to where I am today.”

Nguyen and Emigh both clinched berths in the District 3 Class 2A singles tournament scheduled for Oct. 14- Schreader earned the Mid-Penn’s final spot with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Shook in the conference’s third-place match.