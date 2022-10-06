East Pennsboro's Monica Nguyen advances to Class 2A singles final at Mid-Penn Tournament.

East Pennsboro’s Monica Nguyen won a pair of matches on her home court to advance to the finals of the Mid-Penn tournament’s Class 2A No. 1 singles final scheduled for Friday morning.

Nguyen, a senior, is set to face off against Middletown’s Lena Emigh, who upset top-seeded Katherine Domby (6-4, 2-6, 6-2) in Thursday’s semifinal round. The Class 2A finals are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at East Pennsboro.

Nguyen, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, defeated James Buchanan’s Haley Harbold 6-1, 6-0 in the first round and topped Camp Hill ace Mia Schreader 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinals.

Both finalists have qualified for the District 3 singles tournament scheduled for Oct. 14-15 at Hershey Racquet Club.

Other local finalists include Trinity’s Lauren Shook and Camp Hill’s Abigail Ebel (No. 2 singles), Camp Hill’s Ava Sachs and Trinity’s Lauren Seip (No. 3 singles), East Pennsboro’s Zoe Holbert and Madison Badali, and Trinity’s Maddie Smith and Gemma Najdek (No. 1 doubles), and East Pennsboro’s Ella Harter and Danica Martin, and Camp Hill’s Elizabeth Herb and Gabi Crockett (No. 2 doubles).

Ebel and Schreader, and Domby and Shook, also advanced to the semifinals of the district qualifying doubles tournament at opposite ends of the bracket.

In Class 3A

Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas, Mechanicsburg’s Ryma Saha advanced to the semifinals of the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A No. 1 singles tournament. They’re scheduled to play their semifinal-round matches Friday at 8:30 a.m. at CD East.