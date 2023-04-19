The pain in Matea Jovic’s legs grew and grew during the second set of Wednesday’s No. 1 singles match against Trinity’s Jose Centenera in a Mid-Penn Colonial boys tennis showdown in Enola, and at the end of a long point with a 5-2 second-set lead and a love-30 game deficit, the East Pennsboro senior crumpled to the court. The cramps had overwhelmed him.

Injuries had shortened Jovic’s junior season, forcing him to withdraw from last year’s Mid-Penn Tournament. But on his sun-soaked home court Tuesday, he decided to play through. Jovic gave up the final two points of the game but held serve in the next to finish off a 7-5, 6-3 victory.

“I didn’t want to give up my match like I did last year,” Jovic said. “I wanted to push through this time.”

While Jovic played through pain, Trinity’s lineup adjusted without its own ace, Andrew Tran, who had suffered a season-ending hand injury a week earlier. With everyone moving up a spot in the ladder, the Shamrocks took the No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches Wednesday, split the doubles, and clinched their second consecutive Mid-Penn Colonial title with a 3-2 victory.

“This is our third different lineup in the last three weeks,” Shamrock head coach Tony Cooper said. “But we still pulled together.”

With one team match remaining against Bishop McDevitt Friday, the Shamrocks (12-1, 11-0 Colonial) have a chance to complete their second consecutive unbeaten regular season within the division. Before Tran’s injury, the Shamrocks had done it with the same starting lineup. But with the junior sidelined, everyone had taken on a bigger role.

“We work hard,” Cooper said, “and I teach that everyone can go out there and do their part. If you don’t worry about anything else and take care of your part, you’ll succeed. This is very rewarding to stay undefeated, and it looks like we’ll be going to districts.”

Entering Wednesday, the Shamrocks sat in the No. 6 slot and the Panthers (9-2, 9-2) No. 7 in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings, which determine the top eight teams that qualify for the district team tournament. Ivan Laforme helped the Shamrocks hold their position with a 6-1, 6-1 decision over East Pennsboro’s Logan Challenger at No. 3 singles. Laforme, who had played in the No. 1 doubles slot through most of the season, has won his two singles matches since moving up in the lineup.

“There’s definitely more pressure because in doubles, you have your partner,” Laforme said. “When you’re not playing well, they can help you out. They can keep you in a good mood. With singles, you have a lot more pressure. You have more of an audience.”

That audience also saw Trinity’s Silas Gross hold off East Pennsboro’s Ahmed Harris in the No. 2 singles match, 6-3, 6-3. Gross had jumped to a 4-1 second-set lead before Ahmed chipped away to cut it to 5-3. Gross held on, winning points with his serve to close out the set and clinch the team match.

“It was a tricky match,” he said, “a little harder than I’m used to playing, but I’m glad I pulled it out.”

In doubles, the Shamrocks’ Jackson Bayley and Paul Gunther picked up the first win of the day, defeating Ethan Bonsell and Breydon Maggio, 6-2, 6-4, and earning a key point as a tandem playing together for the first time.

“The team is different,” Cooper said, “but we’re still doing what’s necessary to do because when we practice, we talk about that. You’ve got to practice with a purpose, and then you’ll play with a purpose, and this was a big game for us. It was our biggest rival because they’re right behind us (in the standings).”

East Pennsboro answered at No. 2 doubles when Benson Dang and Joseph Taverna knocked off Brayden Gerver and Joe Koranda, 6-2, 6-3. The Panthers had rattled off six straight wins as a team since their 5-0 setback to Trinity March 29, a run that included a key 3-2 decision over Camp Hill Friday.

“We played as well as we could today,” said East Pennsboro coach Pat Forsburg. “We had a match against Camp Hill Friday that went down to the last point, and I told these guys, ‘You’ve just got to go out and play.’ And they did.”

The guys included Jovic, who used his ability to extend points and keep the ball in play against Centenera, even with the pain shooting up and down his legs.

“I feel like it pushed me,” he said. “It was an extra challenge, so I felt like I should take it on.”

The deadline for District 3 power rankings is April 26 with the team tournament scheduled to begin May 3. The boys tennis postseason opens with the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles and doubles tournament scheduled for April 27-28 at East Pennsboro.

Photos; Trinity boys tennis defeats East Pennsboro