HERSHEY — The Mid-Penn Class 2A boys singles championship match endured a three-day postponement and a midmatch venue shift due to inclement weather.

But through the delays and the changes, East Pennsboro’s Matea Jovic remained consistent.

The Panthers’ steadfast senior outslugged rival Clayton Herb of Camp Hill, 7-6 (10-8), 4-6, 6-1, in a title match that began in East Pennsboro and ended at Hershey Racquet Club. Jovic claimed East Pennsboro’s first conference boys singles crown since his brother, Nemanja, won a three-set thriller of his own in 2017.

“I always just try to stay as calm as possible,” Jovic said. “I don’t really like to have the highs or lows. I just stay in the middle. I don’t really like to get too pumped up or too down on myself, and I feel like providing my own momentum is what’s important.”

Jovic had stayed off the court for eight days between the Panthers’ penultimate regular-season match and the start of the singles tournament Thursday in an effort to rest his sore legs, which forced him to withdraw from the 2022 Mid-Penn Tournament. In Monday’s final, he built the momentum that carried him toward the title with a strong start to the third set, answering a second-set defeat by winning the first five games after conferencing with his coach, Pat Forsburg, during the set break.

“At the end of the second set, he just told me to come out strong,” Jovic said. “I knew I had the first serve. I won that game, and I kind of just took off with it.”

Herb, the resilient Lion senior, fought back to win a game and fended off match point twice before sending a shot just past the baseline.

“That last match point, I kind of just focused,” Jovic said. “It was a big relief to see that ball go long.”

Herb had controlled the second set, dictating play with his forehand, moving shots from one side of the baseline to the other to tie the match.

“He’s really consistent,” Herb said, “so you’ve got to hit a lot of balls. I’d try to sometimes go for winners when I’m pretty sure I shouldn’t have, but you can’t do anything after the fact.”

Jovic landed the match’s first punch, scoring a 1-0 first-set lead outdoors at East Pennsboro before the wind and the rain forced play inside, where the two combatants traded shots and runs in a first set that went to a lengthy tiebreaker.

“It was back and forth,” Jovic said. “That was the longest tiebreaker I’ve ever played. I’ve been to a few tiebreakers with him, especially in doubles, but I just had to really finish strong.”

The two seniors have faced off throughout their varsity careers. One of the few events played before spring sports shut down in 2020 under the threat of COVID-19 saw East Pennsboro defeat Camp Hill 3-2 in a team match. Jovic’s victory over Herb at No. 3 singles produced the winning team point.

“It’s been kind of a cool rivalry,” Forsburg said.

The rivalry has at least one more installment scheduled when Jovic and teammate Harris Ahmed face off against Herb and Eli Morela in the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A district qualifying doubles semifinals scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Thursday at East Pennsboro. Both Jovic and Herb qualified for the District 3 Class 2A doubles tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club. Both plan to continue their studies at Penn State Harrisburg. Herb said he’s considering playing tennis for the Nittany Lions and studying mechanical engineering while Jovic intends to focus on pursuing a degree in computer science.

Other finals

In the Class 2A No. 2 singles final, Trinity’s Silas Gross rallied from a pair of 4-1 deficits to defeat Morela, 6-4, 6-4 to repeat as a singles champion after winning a doubles title as a sophomore.

“I was sort of surprised I managed to pull it out,” Gross said, “but I’m satisfied with how I played. … It’s been a good high school tennis career for me.”

In No. 2 doubles, Middletown's Luke Lekites and Krish Shah defeated Camp Hill's Josh DeLeon and Jimmy Quinlin, 6-4, 6-4 for the title. Camp Hill's Xavier Jackson (No. 3 singles) and Trinity's Ivan Laforme and Jackson Bayley (No. 1 doubles) won their brackets Thursday.

Like the Class 2A contingent, the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A postseason qualifiers experienced a weather delay and a shift in venue. The Class 3A finals are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hershey Racquet Club.

