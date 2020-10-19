District 3 Girls Tennis Highlights: Carlisle's Sarah Guistwite advances to 3A finals for second year in a row

Sarah Guistwite is already the only Carlisle girls tennis player to make a District 3 championship match this century.
She's now the only one to do it twice.
The Thundering Herd senior will play in Wednesday's District 3 Class 3A Girls Tennis Singles Championships against Penn Manor's Catherine Rabatin, pitting the top two seeds in the four-player bracket against each other.
No. 2 Guistwite advanced by beating Muhlenberg's Jennifer Manta, the third seed, 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 in Monday's semifinals at Hempfield recCenter. Rabatin had less trouble, topping Red Lion's Lex Lakatosh 6-1, 6-0.
It is a rematch of last year's district final. Rabatin won that one 6-1, 6-1, then went on to finish fourth in the PIAA Class 3A championships a few weeks later. Guistwite also qualified and made it to the quarterfinals.
Guistwite and Rabatin Part 2 will begin at 12:20 p.m., back at Hempfield recCenter.
This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic condensing the PIAA fall schedule, only the district champion will advance to states.
Over in Class 2A, however, Ava Lewis will not get a second crack at district gold.
The East Pennsboro senior, and the 2A bracket's No. 1 seed, was knocked off by Lancaster Catholic and fourth-ranked Ana Millen, 6-1, 6-1. Millen will face Berks Catholic's Rebekah Schnatz, who also pulled off a semifinal upset 6-3, 6-1 over No. 2 Evelyn Whiteside (Eastern York).
Last year, Lewis made it to the 2A championship, where she lost in straight sets to another Lancaster Catholic player, Riley Smith. Lewis also finished fourth in the state 2A championships last year.
