District 3 Girls Tennis: Carlisle's Sarah Guistwite falls in rematch to Penn Manor's Catherine Rabatin in District 3 Class 3A final

Rabatin qualified for the PIAA championships as a result. Because of the shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic, only district champions qualify for this year's state championships, meaning Guistwite misses out on a second straight appearance.

However, the outcome of the day wasn’t the most important stat for Pham. According to Pham, in his 22 years of coaching, “[Guistwite is] the first player to go back-to-back to district finals, which is a huge accomplishment. She really only played her eighth and ninth-grade year, so to get this far and to this level of competition is something that is a huge accomplishment for her and our school.”

He credits her and her family’s love of the sport, and Guistwite’s hard work in the offseason, for bringing her the type of success that means history for the school.

And for Guistwite, going out as the first Carlisle player to do that in decades, and to make it to the finals again in her senior year, means a lot to her.