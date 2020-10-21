District 3 Girls Tennis: Carlisle's Sarah Guistwite falls in rematch to Penn Manor's Catherine Rabatin in District 3 Class 3A final

For Carlisle’s Sarah Guistwite, the District 3 Class 3A Girls Tennis Singles Championships finals stage looked eerily similar to last season.
The only difference was the location — this year's final at Hempfield recCenter instead of the traditional Hershey Racquet Club. But the opponent was the same. The outcome was the same. And, unfortunately for Guistwite, the final score was almost exactly the same.
Penn Manor’s Catherine Rabatin again thwarted Guistwite's attempt at district gold, beating the Herd senior 6-1, 6-0. It was nearly identical to the 2019 match, a 6-1, 6-1 Rabatin win.
Coming into her second final in just as many years, Guistwite and head coach Seng Pham knew exactly what Rabatin was capable of.
“For someone like her, she doesn’t have a lot of weaknesses, so there’s not really a ton you can do to counter that,” Guistwite said. “You just have to try and get the ball back and play.”
“I know that both athletes have grown and have gotten better, so coming in would be new,” Pham said. “Also, watching from Monday’s [semifinal] match, we knew she was a tough player, so we had some strategies to go in with, but her opponent was just making shots that were out of this world. Sarah would go offense and hit an amazing shot, but her opponent kind of counter-punched it and had a better day today.”
Rabatin racked up a 2-0 lead before Guistwite managed to win a game to make it 2-1 in the first set. Rabatin dominated while serving, winning roughly 80% of the points while serving in the first set. And the second set didn’t look much different.
Rabatin hit a rhythm that Guistwite could not match. With Rabatin forcing Guistwite all over the court with hard shot placements, she also forced Guistwite to the backhand — something that looked like a weak spot for the Thundering Herd senior.
“We talked about her stats in regards to certain ground strokes, and I know when Sarah kind of hit deep and high her opponent’s shots weren’t as aggressive, and we talked about how Sarah could maybe look for those opportunities and move the ball through the open court,” Pham said. “We talked about serving placements to talk about weaker returns, but again, her opponent played tough and a lot of shots she was just driving hard, whether it be a deep ball or a short ball angles.”
“She’s a really good player, you know, she’s going to hit the ball hard, she’s going to hit her spots,” Guistwite said. “Pretty much anything that you don’t hit hard, she’s going to kill, so you have to try and keep it out of her strike zone and keep it out of her reach.”
It wasn’t long before Rabatin shut out Guistwite in the final set.
Rabatin qualified for the PIAA championships as a result. Because of the shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic, only district champions qualify for this year's state championships, meaning Guistwite misses out on a second straight appearance.
However, the outcome of the day wasn’t the most important stat for Pham. According to Pham, in his 22 years of coaching, “[Guistwite is] the first player to go back-to-back to district finals, which is a huge accomplishment. She really only played her eighth and ninth-grade year, so to get this far and to this level of competition is something that is a huge accomplishment for her and our school.”
He credits her and her family’s love of the sport, and Guistwite’s hard work in the offseason, for bringing her the type of success that means history for the school.
And for Guistwite, going out as the first Carlisle player to do that in decades, and to make it to the finals again in her senior year, means a lot to her.
“It feels good to accomplish that, considering I started my freshman year playing Doubles 2 for half of the matches. Yeah, it’s pretty amazing,” Guistwite said with a laugh. "It’s exciting. I’m glad that I got the opportunity to play this year with everything going on. It was amazing to play last year, too, to play at Mid-Penn’s and get the chance to compete up there.
“And same for this year — just to get the chance to compete.”
