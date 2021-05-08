District 3 Boys Tennis: Camp Hill's Josh Pantaloni locks up state bid with silver at District 3 Class 2A Singles tournament

HERSHEY — A year after losing their entire junior tennis season, Camp Hill's Josh Pantaloni and Trinity's Adam Warren found themselves back in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Both of the two players had previously reached the final four in 2019, with Warren topping Pantaloni in the third-place match to qualify for states.
This time Pantaloni made sure it didn't come to that.
The Camp Hill senior punched his ticket to the District 3 finals with an upset over No. 2 seeded Brady Burns 6-1, 6-4. The victory locked up the Camp Hill senior's place in the PIAA Class 2A state championships. Unlike the girls' tournament in the fall where just the winner advanced to states, the Top 3 boys in each classification move on to the PIAA championships.
"It feels great," Pantaloni said. "Even as a kid, the goal was to go to states. We're not a family that got a ton of lessons or went to a ton of tournaments. Just me and my dad would go out and hit all of the time. It just feels really good to go to states after all these years."
Facing him in the finals was Lancaster County Day's Nile Abadir, a 6-1 6-2 victor over Warren in the other semifinal. The top-seeded Abadir, who hadn't lost a game in the first two rounds Friday, proved his ranking with an impressive display of heavy forehand winners behind a strong service game in winning the first set 6-1.
Pantaloni, however, was not at full strength going into the match as he re-aggravated a right groin injury when he tweaked it in his semifinal victory. The senior showed signs of discomfort on a couple of serves, and as Abadir made him cover the entirety of the baseline. Down 3-0 in the second set, Pantaloni retired from the match to limit the severity of the injury.
"I'm just going to rest and try to get it as close to 100 percent as I can before the tournament," Pantaloni said. "He was a great player. I don't think it would have made a difference. I was just emptying the tank to see if I could pull something out."
In the third-place contest, Warren played from behind most of the match. The Trinity senior was broken in each of his first service games to start each set. He was able to overcome and regroup in the first, but he couldn't muster a response in the others as he fell 6-4, 4-6, 0-6.
"You have to give a lot of credit to Brady for putting me in that situation," Warren said. "It's mentally tough, but I've played from there. That just comes with a lot of match experience. Once you get deep into your own serve and have to work that hard to hold, it's tough. It just didn't work out for us today."
Warren will now turn his attention to next week's District 3 doubles tournament where he'll partner up with Shamrocks teammate Tommy Hallahan.