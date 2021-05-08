District 3 Boys Tennis: Camp Hill's Josh Pantaloni locks up state bid with silver at District 3 Class 2A Singles tournament

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pantaloni, however, was not at full strength going into the match as he re-aggravated a right groin injury when he tweaked it in his semifinal victory. The senior showed signs of discomfort on a couple of serves, and as Abadir made him cover the entirety of the baseline. Down 3-0 in the second set, Pantaloni retired from the match to limit the severity of the injury.

"I'm just going to rest and try to get it as close to 100 percent as I can before the tournament," Pantaloni said. "He was a great player. I don't think it would have made a difference. I was just emptying the tank to see if I could pull something out."

In the third-place contest, Warren played from behind most of the match. The Trinity senior was broken in each of his first service games to start each set. He was able to overcome and regroup in the first, but he couldn't muster a response in the others as he fell 6-4, 4-6, 0-6.

"You have to give a lot of credit to Brady for putting me in that situation," Warren said. "It's mentally tough, but I've played from there. That just comes with a lot of match experience. Once you get deep into your own serve and have to work that hard to hold, it's tough. It just didn't work out for us today."