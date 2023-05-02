HERSHEY — Down three games and love-30 in the first set of Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Class 3A singles third-place match at Hershey Racquet Club, Central Dauphin’s Michael Chotiner moved up to the net in an effort to apply pressure to Cumberland Valley’s Will Ong.

Ong, the Eagles’ ace senior, opened up and punched a forehand shot past his opponent, who turned to watch the ball land just inside the end line and tighten Ong’s grip on the match. It was that kind of day for Ong, who powered past Chotiner, 6-0, 6-2, for his second consecutive third-place finish in the Mid-Penn tournament.

Ong and Ross Kluger lost to Palmyra’s Aidan and Tyler Mahaffey in the Mid-Penn’s district qualifying doubles final while Carlisle’s Arthur DeYoung and Atticus Renault finished fourth. The Eagles’ Sami Kazi won the No. 3 singles title, Carlisle’s Renault finished second at No. 2 singles, and Cumberland Valley’s Nikhil Khattar and Parnav Anbalagan won the No. 2 doubles bracket.

“I started lifting a lot more over the summer,” said Ong, Cumberland Valley’s No. 1 singles player for the last two seasons, “so I definitely got stronger from that.”

Ong used his strength to power past the Ram in the first set. Chotiner added a measure of resistance in the second set, holding serve in two of the first three games before Ong answered with five straight victories to close out the match.

“He played more to my weaknesses,” Ong said. “I feel like he definitely attacked more. I wasn’t really expecting that, so I lost a couple games in the second set.”

Playing in youth tennis circuits for the past six years, Ong said the high school game helped him learn to enjoy the sport on another level.

“Losing my COVID year freshman year,” he said, “I really feel like I missed out on the experience, but my sophomore, junior and senior year, I think, has been great, especially with our team. Our chemistry is a lot of fun.”

The fun has translated to success on the court. After collecting a haul of medals in the singles and doubles tournament Tuesday, Cumberland Valley is set to open the District 3 Class 3A team tournament at home 4 p.m. Wednesday against Hershey.

“It’s definitely going to give me momentum,” Kazi said of his 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Hershey’s Max Laurore at No. 3 singles. “I know Will and Ross have been in form as well, and our second doubles is playing well. Regardless of what happens, we’re all going to be feeling good going into districts.”

Kazi, a No. 1 doubles champion in 2022, credited his ability to handle strong serves from Laurore.

“It felt good, especially since it’s my senior year,” Kazi said. “I wanted to go home with the title. It’s my first year playing varsity singles, so I knew I really wanted this.”

Khattar and Anbalagan added to the Eagles’ success Tuesday, defeating Hershey’s Monty Hanford and Faizaan Aziz, 6-4 6-3, for the No. 2 doubles title. In district doubles, Ong and Kluger fell to the Mahaffey twins, who had just faced each other in the Class 3A singles final. Aiden defeated Tyler 6-2 6-2 for the crown before they handed the CV duo a 6-2, 6-2 defeat.

Meanwhile, Hershey’s Jesse Mullins defeated Renault 6-0, 6-3 for the No. 2 singles crown, and Lower Daphin’s Brady Coonelly and Mason Dissinger defeated Renault and Arthur DeYoung 7-6, 6-4 in the district doubles third-place match.

With the Mahaffey brothers opting to play doubles in the next stage of the postseason, Ong enters the District 3 singles tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club. Kluger and DeYoung also qualified for the district singles draw.

Ong plans to study biology with a focus on dentistry at Florida Gulf Coast University in the fall, possibly joining the school’s club tennis program. But with a few weeks of high school remaining, as he enters his final few high school tennis matches, he plans to soak it all in.

“I just want to try to embrace our last team moments,” he said, “and maybe make states.”

Photos: Scenes from Tuesday's Mid-Penn finals at Hershey Racquet Club