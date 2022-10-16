Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas finishes 4th in District 3 singles tournament

Sentinel Staff
Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas defeated Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha, 6-3, 6-0, for the Mid-Penn Class 3A title Monday at CD East.
Tim Gross
Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas finished fourth in the District 3 Class 3A singles tournament that wrapped up Saturday at Hersey Racquet Club.
Srinivas, who entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed, fell in the semifinals 0-6, 2-6 to Penn Manor’s Catherine Rabatin, who went on to win her fourth consecutive district title.
In the third-place match, Srinivas dropped a 4-6, 4-6 decision to Manheim Township’s Kayla Kurtz.
Srinivas, who won the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles title Monday, qualified for the state tournament scheduled for Nov. 4-5 at Hershey Racquet Club. She and her Cumberland Valley teammates are scheduled to face New Oxford in a District 3 Class 3A team semifinal scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Hershey Racquet Club.
Photos: 2022 Mid-Penn Girls Tennis Finals
Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas returns. volley from Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas returns a serve from Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Varnika Udhayakumarym competes against Hershey's Emme Corcoran in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Varnika Udhayakumarym competes against Hershey's Emme Corcoran in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas serves the ball to Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Megan Lomada returns a volley in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls double tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Megan Lomada returns a volley in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls double tennis finals against Hershey at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Pranavi Surapaneni returns a volley in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls double tennis finals against Hershey at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Megan Lomada keeps her eye on the ball in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls double tennis finals against Hershey at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot competes in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot competes in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin Heast High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Varnika Udhayakumarym competes against Hershey's Emme Corcoran in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!