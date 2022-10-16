 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Tennis

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas finishes 4th in District 3 singles tournament

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas returns a serve from Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas defeated Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha, 6-3, 6-0, for the Mid-Penn Class 3A title Monday at CD East.

Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas finished fourth in the District 3 Class 3A singles tournament that wrapped up Saturday at Hersey Racquet Club.

Srinivas, who entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed, fell in the semifinals 0-6, 2-6 to Penn Manor’s Catherine Rabatin, who went on to win her fourth consecutive district title.

In the third-place match, Srinivas dropped a 4-6, 4-6 decision to Manheim Township’s Kayla Kurtz.

Srinivas, who won the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles title Monday, qualified for the state tournament scheduled for Nov. 4-5 at Hershey Racquet Club. She and her Cumberland Valley teammates are scheduled to face New Oxford in a District 3 Class 3A team semifinal scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Hershey Racquet Club.

