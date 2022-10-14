Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas advances to District 3 Class 3A girls tennis singles semifinals

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas defeated Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha, 6-3, 6-0, for the Mid-Penn Class 3A title Monday at CD East.
Tim Gross
Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas advanced to the semifinals of the District 3 Class 3A singles tournament Friday, winning a pair of matches in the first two rounds at Hershey Racquet Club.
Srinivas, the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A champion, is scheduled to face three-time defending champion Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor when the tournament resumes Saturday with the semifinal round scheduled for 1 p.m. in Hershey.
Securing a berth in the state singles tournament scheduled for Nov. 4-5 at Hershey Racquet Club, Srinivas won her district quarterfinal match 6-3, 6-3 against Red Lion’s Lexie Lakatosh after defeating Conestoga Valley’s Jade Flores 6-2, 6-3 in the first round.
Camp Hill’s Mia Schreader also won a first-round match, defeating Brandywine Heights’ Abby Davidheiser 6-3, 6-4 in the Class 2A tournament before falling to Hamburg’s Mia Gassery 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
East Pennsboro’s Monica Nguyen (Class 2A) and Mechanicsburg’s Ryma Saha (Class 3A) lost their first-round matches.
