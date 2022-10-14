 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
District 3 Tennis

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas advances to District 3 Class 3A girls tennis singles semifinals

  • 0
Mid-Penn Tennis 3.JPG

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas returns a serve from Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas defeated Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha, 6-3, 6-0, for the Mid-Penn Class 3A title Monday at CD East.

Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas advanced to the semifinals of the District 3 Class 3A singles tournament Friday, winning a pair of matches in the first two rounds at Hershey Racquet Club.

Srinivas, the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A champion, is scheduled to face three-time defending champion Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor when the tournament resumes Saturday with the semifinal round scheduled for 1 p.m. in Hershey.

Securing a berth in the state singles tournament scheduled for Nov. 4-5 at Hershey Racquet Club, Srinivas won her district quarterfinal match 6-3, 6-3 against Red Lion’s Lexie Lakatosh after defeating Conestoga Valley’s Jade Flores 6-2, 6-3 in the first round.

Camp Hill’s Mia Schreader also won a first-round match, defeating Brandywine Heights’ Abby Davidheiser 6-3, 6-4 in the Class 2A tournament before falling to Hamburg’s Mia Gassery 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

People are also reading…

Cumberland Valley girls tennis team sweeps Manheim Central in District 3 opener

East Pennsboro’s Monica Nguyen (Class 2A) and Mechanicsburg’s Ryma Saha (Class 3A) lost their first-round matches.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News