Injury forced Cumberland Valley’s Will Ong to retire from the District 3 Class 3A singles tournament Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.

Ong, who advanced through the quarterfinals with a pair of wins Friday, retired from Saturday’s semifinal match against Dallastown’s Hayden Koons with the first set tied 5-5. He then injury defaulted his third-place match against Red Lion’s Cooper Wheeler. His fourth-place finish qualifies him for the state tournament scheduled for May 25-26 at Hershey Racquet Club.

Cumberland Valley is scheduled to resume the District 3 Class 3A team tournament Monday with a 4 p.m. semifinal match at home against Dallastown. The winner advances to Wednesday’s championship match while the losing team drops into Wednesday’s third-place match with a chance to qualify for the state team tournament.

The remainder of the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A district qualifying doubles tournament is also scheduled for Monday with semifinal matches set for 3:30 p.m. at East Pennsboro.

