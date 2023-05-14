Cumberland Valley’s Ross Kluger and Sami Kazi struck silver in the District 3 Class 3A doubles tournament Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.

The Eagles rallied from a first-set loss in Saturday’s semifinals to defeat Exeter’s Teddy Snyder and Jake Tryaski 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. They went on to lose a 3-6, 1-6 decision to Palmyra’s Aidan Mahaffey and Tyler Mahaffey.

Dallastown’s Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn finished third in the tournament with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 victory over the Exeter duo.

All four teams qualified for the PIAA Championships scheduled for May 26-27 in Hershey.

Lancaster Country Day’s Freddie Bloom and Michael Georgelis claimed the Class 2A title over teammates Carson Weigle and Julian Clark, who reached the finals before withdrawing due to injury.

Cumberland Valley’s Will Ong qualified for the PIAA Class 3A singles tournament after finishing fourth in the District 3 tournament May 6. The Eagles are also scheduled to open the PIAA Class 3A team tournament Tuesday against Lower Merion at Legacy Tennis Club in Philadelphia Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

