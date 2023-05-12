Cumberland Valley’s Sami Kazi and Ross Kluger won a pair of matches Friday at Hershey Racquet Club, advancing to the Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A doubles semifinals and qualifying for the state doubles tournament.

Kazi and Kluger defeated Wilson’s Ben Winkler and Austin Kuhler 6-0, 1-6, 6-1 in Friday’s first round and advanced to the semifinals with a 7-5, 6-7 (9-7), 6-3 victory over Cedar Crest’s Viseth Meng and Charlie Robbins, the tournament’s No. 2-seeded team.

The Eagles are set to face Exeter’s Teddy Snyder and Jake Tryanski when the tournament resumes at 1 p.m. Saturday. The other semifinal features top-seeded Aidan Mahaffey and Tyler Mahaffey of Palmyra and Dallastown’s Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn.

Kazi and Kluger were the only local players to advance to the semifinals. In the Class 2A tournament, Trinity’s Jose Centenera and Silas Gross won their first-round match 6-4, 6-1 against Hnaover’s Jared Solorzano and Nolan Chronister before falling 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 to Bermudian Springs’ Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder.

East Pennsboro’s Matea Jovic and Harris Ahmed lost 1-6, 1-6 to Biglerville’s Guillame Schmitz and Sean Sneed in the Class 2A first round.

The PIAA singles and doubles championships are scheduled for May 26-27 at Hershey Racquet Club. Cumberland Valley’s Will Ong qualified for the singles tournament. The Eagles also advanced to the PIAA Class 3A team tournament scheduled to open with a first-round match Tuesday.

