District 3 announced the qualifiers and first-round pairings for is 2023 boys tennis team tournament Thursday morning, revealing the brackets that featured two Sentinel-area teams.

Cumberland Valley (15-0) qualified as the No. 2 team in Class 3A, earning a first-round home match against No. 7 Hershey (11-3) scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Class 2A field features Trinity (14-1), which qualified as the No. 6 seed and is scheduled to face No. 3 Conrad Weiser (16-0) in the first round at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday’s winners advance to the semifinals scheduled for Monday, May 8 with the championship and third-place matches scheduled for May 10.

The top three teams in each classification advance to the state team tournament scheduled to begin May 16.

One of two Class 3A teams to finish the regular season undefeated, the Eagles repeated as Mid-Penn Commonwealth champions and defeated Hershey 4-1 when the teams met faced off April 4 in Hershey. Combined, the Eagles and Trojans have the top seeds in four of the six brackets in the Mid-Penn singles and doubles tournament scheduled to begin Thursday.

Cumberland Valley qualified for the 2022 District 3 team tournament and advanced to the third-place match where it lost to Cedar Crest.

The Shamrocks, who advance to take on the undefeated Scouts, repeated as Mid-Penn Colonial champions, running the table in the division for the second straight year despite losing No. 1 singles player Andrew Tran to an injury in the final week of the regular season. They suffered their only loss of the season March 31 at No. 1 seed Lancaster Country Day in a nonleague match.

Trinity lost to Conrad Weiser in the first round of the 2022 Class 2A team tournament. The Scouts went on to finish second after losing to Lancaster Country Day in the championship match.