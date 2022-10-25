Cumberland Valley girls top Abington Heights in state team tennis opener

Sentinel Staff
Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas defeated Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha, 6-3, 6-0, for the Mid-Penn Class 3A title Monday at CD East.
Tim Gross
A sweep in the doubles led Cumberland Valley to a 4-1 win over Abington Heights in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A girls tennis team tournament at Birchwood Tennis Club in Clarks Summit.
Megha Lomada and Pranavi Surapaneni earned a three-set win for the Eagles (17-3) at No. 1 doubles, outlasting Abington’s Hanna Adonizio and Faith Bennett 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. At second doubles, Jahnavi Kotapati and Ruya Datta defeated Bernie Mullin and Mary Booth 6-2, 6-4.
Cumberland Valley also picked up points at first and third singles. Riya Srinivas defeated Susan Arp 6-1, 6-1, and Varnika Udhayakumar topped Sona Hanumali 7-6(4), 6-3.
The Comets (16-2) earned their point when Rina Hanumali defeated Cumberland Valley’s Ashley Ross 6-1, 6-0.
Cumberland Valley advances to the quarterfinals, where it will face Conestoga Friday in a match scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club.
Photos: 2022 Mid-Penn Girls Tennis Finals
Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas returns. volley from Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas returns a serve from Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Varnika Udhayakumarym competes against Hershey's Emme Corcoran in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Varnika Udhayakumarym competes against Hershey's Emme Corcoran in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas serves the ball to Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Megan Lomada returns a volley in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls double tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Megha Lomada returns a volley in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls double tennis finals against Hershey at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Pranavi Surapaneni returns a volley in the 2022 Mid-Penn Class 3A girls double tennis finals against Hershey at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Megan Lomada keeps her eye on the ball in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls double tennis finals against Hershey at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot competes in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot competes in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin Heast High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Varnika Udhayakumarym competes against Hershey's Emme Corcoran in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
