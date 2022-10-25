Cumberland Valley girls top Abington Heights in state team tennis opener

A sweep in the doubles led Cumberland Valley to a 4-1 win over Abington Heights in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A girls tennis team tournament at Birchwood Tennis Club in Clarks Summit.

Megha Lomada and Pranavi Surapaneni earned a three-set win for the Eagles (17-3) at No. 1 doubles, outlasting Abington’s Hanna Adonizio and Faith Bennett 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. At second doubles, Jahnavi Kotapati and Ruya Datta defeated Bernie Mullin and Mary Booth 6-2, 6-4.

Cumberland Valley also picked up points at first and third singles. Riya Srinivas defeated Susan Arp 6-1, 6-1, and Varnika Udhayakumar topped Sona Hanumali 7-6(4), 6-3.

The Comets (16-2) earned their point when Rina Hanumali defeated Cumberland Valley’s Ashley Ross 6-1, 6-0.

Cumberland Valley advances to the quarterfinals, where it will face Conestoga Friday in a match scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club.