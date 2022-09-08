Cumberland Valley girls tennis tops Carlisle 4-1, builds early season momentum

Cumberland Valley graduated its top two singles players from the lineup that took the Eagles to a Mid-Penn Commonwealth title, the District 3 Class 3A team title match and a berth in the state tournament.

Two full weeks into the regular season, the Eagles haven’t missed a beat.

Buoyed by program depth, senior leadership and a freshman’s performance at No. 1 singles, Cumberland Valley has soared to a 5-1 record, improving to 3-1 in the conference with Thursday’s 4-1 win at Carlisle, complementing the repeated clacking and thunking of nearby construction with the sounds of hard-hit baseline shots.

“We’ve got four kids coming back from last year’s team,” said Cumberland Valley coach Nick Mallos. “They want to repeat or come close to what they did last year because it was pretty amazing what we accomplished with the team that we had. They’re feeling confident that they can do the same thing this year.”

Setting the tone at the top of the lineup Wednesday was freshman Riya Srinivas, a 6-2, 6-0 winner over Carlisle sophomore Callie Culbertson in a clash between two of the Mid-Penn’s top underclassmen. Srinivas’ serve and baseline strokes kept Culbertson on her heels.

“Riya definitely fills a spot at No. 1,” Mallos said. “She’s just a solid young player. I don’t mess around with her game too much.”

Senior Varnika Udhayakumar added a win at No. 3 singles, sweeping Carlisle’s Lily Puher 6-0, 6-0.

“I was just hitting the ball deep,” Udhayakumar said, “hitting it at the baseline and just making her move around. The balls were pretty much coming right to me, so it was up to me to control the ball and move it around.”

Udhayakumar played in the No. 3 singles slot as a sophomore but moved into No. 1 doubles last season, where she and Megha Lomada went undefeated and claimed the Mid-Penn’s 1 doubles title.

“I definitely miss my partner,” she said of moving back into singles play. “It’s nice not having to run the whole time in doubles, but with singles, I like that there’s much more freedom. I don’t have to always hit cross court. I can hit down the line if I want to. It’s more freeing.”

Thursday, Lomada and Pranavi Surapaneni earned a point for the Eagles with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Carlisle’s Macy Barnhart and Nena Som at No. 1 doubles. Jahnavi Kotapati and Aparna Ragha completed the doubles sweep with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Carlisle’s Maliya Kellam and Amelia Hough.

“Doubles is a work in progress,” Mallos said. “We’re strong, but not as strong as we’d like to be.”

Rory Ade earned the lone team point for the Thundering Herd (2-2, 4-2), bouncing back from a 6-1 first set loss to win the second set 6-3 against CV’s Ashley Ross, who withdrew from the match due to illness.

“I think in the second set, she had better placement,” Carlisle coach Seng Pham said of Ade, “changing up the short balls and the deep balls and the high balls and knowing when to hit the high-percentage winning shot and not always take the risky shot.”

Coming into Thursday’s match, the only blip for both the Eagles and the Herd came in Commonwealth matches at State College, which swept Carlisle Aug. 29 and Cumberland Valley Sept. 2.

“It’s a good lesson,” Mallos said. “It woke them up a little bit, and hopefully we can stay on track now.”