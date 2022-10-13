Cumberland Valley girls tennis team sweeps Manheim Central in District 3 opener

The Cumberland Valley girls tennis team opened the District 3 postseason with a 5-0 win over Manheim Central in the first round of the Class 3A team tournament at Hershey Racquet Club.

The win advances the Eagles (15-2) to Monday’s semifinal round against top-seeded New Oxford with a match scheduled for 11 a.m. at Hershey Racquet Club. It also clinches a state-tournament berth.

The other semifinal pits Manheim Township against Reading in a match scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The winners advance to Wednesday’s championship match while the losing teams will meet in a third-place match for state seeding.

After capturing the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles title Monday, freshman Riya Srinivas led the Eagles with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Manheim Central’s Samantha Williams at No. 1 singles. Ashley Ross topped the Barons’ Holly Miller 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and Varnika Udhayakumar also won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, against Brianna Mylin at No. 3 singles.

The Barons (16-1) challenged at No. 1 doubles, but CV’s Megha Lomada and Pranavi Surapaneni held on for a 7-5, 6-2 victory. Jahnavi Kotapati and Riya Datta rounded out the victory with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Brooke Kettler and Lauren Huber.