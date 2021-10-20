Cumberland Valley girls fall to Manheim Township in District 3 team tennis final

HERSHEY — Cumberland Valley had split the first four matches with Manheim Township in Wednesday’s District 3 Class 3A team final, and after they finished their on-court responsibilities, the Eagles flocked to one of the green steel pillars in the dimly lit spectator area at Hershey Racquet Club to cheer on teammate Ashley Ross, as the junior attempted a comeback at No. 3 singles with the title on the line.

With cheers from her teammates punctuating each point she won, Ross fought off match point against Manheim Township’s Jade Miller, extending the bout before Miller clinched a 6-1, 6-3 victory and secured a 3-2 team score that brought gold to the Blue Streaks.

“The kids are thrilled to death,” said Cumberland Valley coach Nick Mallos, “and they have everything to be proud of. They’ve done a tremendous job.”

The top-seeded Blue Streaks (16-0) struck first Wednesday at the top of the ladder. Avery Palandjian, the District 3 singles runner-up, defeated Cumberland Valley’s Nora Esack, 6-1, 6-0. On the neighboring court, the Streaks’ Kayla Kurtz, the District 3 singles bronze medalist, defeated the Eagles’ Emily Leach with the same score.

“We rely on No. 1 and No. 2 singles,” said Manheim Township coach John Briner. “Those girls are absolute rocks out there.”

On the other side of Hershey Racquet Club’s courts, the No. 3 Eagles (16-2) answered in the doubles. Cumberland Valley’s Varnika Uhayakumar and Megha Lomada, the Mid-Penn’s No. 1 doubles champions, rebounded from their first loss of the season in Tuesday’s team semifinals and defeated Manheim Township’s Sophie Yost and Madeline Sanchez, 6-0, 6-1.

“Today was the exact opposite (of Tuesday’s loss),” Udhayakumar said. “We were approaching at the net. We were getting shots over. It went so quick. We were in the game.”

In the other doubles match, Jahnavi Kotapati and Rochelle Kruelski defeated Manheim Township’s Katie Pan and Camille Honrade, 6-3, 6-1.

With the team match tied at two, everyone converged on the No. 3 singles match unfolding at the far court. Ross had dropped the first set to Miller and trailed 2-1 in the second.

“We saw a lot of other people here cheering their team on,” Lomada said, “so we all came together to cheer for her.”

With Ross serving and leading 30-15, Miller capped a long rally with an overhand smash to tie the fourth game. The two combatants traded shots. Eventually, Ross took the pivotal game for a 3-1 second-set lead.

Ross fell behind another game before cutting the deficit to two, at 4-2 and later 5-3, but Miller remained steady and held off the comeback bid, giving the Blue Streaks their sixth straight district team title.

Cumberland Valley missed last year’s four-team district tournament after finishing the abridged 2020 season as the fifth-ranked Class 3A team.

“I think the fact that we missed out last year made us hungrier this year,” Leach said, “ and it made us even more excited to be in this position. Now I think we’re stronger than ever where we can take it far into states as well.”

Qualifying as the No. 2 team from District 3, the Eagles are set to travel for Tuesday’s Class 3A state-tournament opener against either the District 4 or District 6 champion with the opponent, time and site to be determined.

Trinity advances

Trinity also punched its ticket to the state tournament, earning the No. 3 seed from District 3 in the Class 2A bracket by winning Wednesday’s third-place match against Kennard-Dale, 3-2, at Lancaster’s RCW Athletic Club.

The Shamrocks (17-2) swept the doubles with Caroline Grindle and Lauren Shook’s 6-2, 6-3 win over K-D’s Katie Hayward and Leah Jacobs at No. 1 and Grace Hubbard and Katherine Domby’s 6-1, 6-1 win over Hailey Marslett and Hailey Serruto at No. 2. Brinley Orris clinched the match with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles against Kennard-Dale's Grace Maccarelli. The Rams (11-3) won at No. 1 singles by injury default and No. 3 singles with MacKenzie Warner’s 6-1, 6-4 decision over Grace Verano.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

