Cumberland Valley fell to Manheim Township 3-2 in the third-place match of the District 3 Class 3A boys tennis team tournament Wednesday at Cumberland Valley.

Despite suffering back-to-back losses, the Eagles (16-2) qualified for the PIAA team tournament with their fourth-place finish. They’re scheduled to face WPIAL champion Gateway in the Class 3A first round scheduled for Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

In the Class 3A championship match, Dallastown defeated Cedar Crest 3-2. Lancaster Country Day defeated Conrad Weiser 3-0 for the Class 2A title.

The boys tennis postseason continues with the District 3 doubles tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club. Cumberland Valley’s Sami Kazi and Ross Kluger comprise the lone local Class 3A entry while the Class 2A field includes East Pennsboro’s Matea Jovic and Harris Ahmed and Trinity’s Jose Centenera and Silas Gross.

Play is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday.

