Cumberland Valley falls to unbeaten New Oxford in District 3 Class 3A girls tennis semifinals

Sentinel Staff
Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas defeated Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha, 6-3, 6-0, for the Mid-Penn Class 3A title Monday at CD East.
Tim Gross
Top-seeded New Oxford held off Cumberland Valley 4-1 Monday morning in a District 3 Class 3A girls tennis team semifinal at Hershey Racquet Club.
The loss sends the Eagles (15-3) into a third-place match against Reading – which lost 3-0 to Manheim Township in the other semifinal – scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hershey Racquet Club.
New Oxford and Manheim Township advanced to Wednesday’s district championship match scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
In Monday’s semifinal, the Colonials (18-0) took two points in the singles matches – a 6-0, 6-0 victory for Allison Horick over Cumberland Valley’s Ashley Ross at No. 2 and Kaelyn Balko’s 6-4, 6-0 win over Varnika Udhayakumar at No. 3 – and added a point at No. 1 doubles when Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss defeated Megha Lomada and Pranavi Surapaneni, 6-4, 6-0.
Cumberland Valley scored its lone point at No. 1 doubles, where the Eagles’ Jahnavi Kotapati and Riya Datta defeated Anne Socks and Emory Millar-Kellner, 6-1, 6-0.
The No. 1 singles match between New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach and Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas did not finish before the Colonials clinched the team victory.
Cumberland Valley qualified for the state tournament for the second straight season. Tuesday’s match will determine the Eagles’ seeding.
Photos: 2022 Mid-Penn Girls Tennis Finals
Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas returns. volley from Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas returns a serve from Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Varnika Udhayakumarym competes against Hershey's Emme Corcoran in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Varnika Udhayakumarym competes against Hershey's Emme Corcoran in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas serves the ball to Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Megan Lomada returns a volley in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls double tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Megha Lomada returns a volley in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls double tennis finals against Hershey at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Pranavi Surapaneni returns a volley in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls double tennis finals against Hershey at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Megan Lomada keeps her eye on the ball in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls double tennis finals against Hershey at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot competes in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot competes in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Varnika Udhayakumarym competes against Hershey's Emme Corcoran in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
