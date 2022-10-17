Cumberland Valley falls to unbeaten New Oxford in District 3 Class 3A girls tennis semifinals

Top-seeded New Oxford held off Cumberland Valley 4-1 Monday morning in a District 3 Class 3A girls tennis team semifinal at Hershey Racquet Club.

The loss sends the Eagles (15-3) into a third-place match against Reading – which lost 3-0 to Manheim Township in the other semifinal – scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hershey Racquet Club.

New Oxford and Manheim Township advanced to Wednesday’s district championship match scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

In Monday’s semifinal, the Colonials (18-0) took two points in the singles matches – a 6-0, 6-0 victory for Allison Horick over Cumberland Valley’s Ashley Ross at No. 2 and Kaelyn Balko’s 6-4, 6-0 win over Varnika Udhayakumar at No. 3 – and added a point at No. 1 doubles when Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss defeated Megha Lomada and Pranavi Surapaneni, 6-4, 6-0.

Cumberland Valley scored its lone point at No. 1 doubles, where the Eagles’ Jahnavi Kotapati and Riya Datta defeated Anne Socks and Emory Millar-Kellner, 6-1, 6-0.

The No. 1 singles match between New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach and Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas did not finish before the Colonials clinched the team victory.

Cumberland Valley qualified for the state tournament for the second straight season. Tuesday’s match will determine the Eagles’ seeding.