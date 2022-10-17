 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls Tennis | District 3 Team Tournament

Cumberland Valley falls to unbeaten New Oxford in District 3 Class 3A girls tennis semifinals

  • 0
Mid-Penn Tennis 9.JPG

Cumberland Valley's Megha Lomada returns a volley in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls double tennis finals against Hershey at Central Dauphin East High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas defeated Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha, 6-3, 6-0, for the Mid-Penn Class 3A title Monday at CD East.

Top-seeded New Oxford held off Cumberland Valley 4-1 Monday morning in a District 3 Class 3A girls tennis team semifinal at Hershey Racquet Club.

The loss sends the Eagles (15-3) into a third-place match against Reading – which lost 3-0 to Manheim Township in the other semifinal – scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hershey Racquet Club.

New Oxford and Manheim Township advanced to Wednesday’s district championship match scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

In Monday’s semifinal, the Colonials (18-0) took two points in the singles matches – a 6-0, 6-0 victory for Allison Horick over Cumberland Valley’s Ashley Ross at No. 2 and Kaelyn Balko’s 6-4, 6-0 win over Varnika Udhayakumar at No. 3 – and added a point at No. 1 doubles when Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss defeated Megha Lomada and Pranavi Surapaneni, 6-4, 6-0.

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas finishes 4th in District 3 singles tournament

Cumberland Valley scored its lone point at No. 1 doubles, where the Eagles’ Jahnavi Kotapati and Riya Datta defeated Anne Socks and Emory Millar-Kellner, 6-1, 6-0.

People are also reading…

The No. 1 singles match between New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach and Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas did not finish before the Colonials clinched the team victory.

Cumberland Valley qualified for the state tournament for the second straight season. Tuesday’s match will determine the Eagles’ seeding.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News