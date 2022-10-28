Conestoga tops Cumberland Valley in state tennis quarterfinals

Cumberland Valley’s run in the PIAA Class 3A team tennis bracket ended with a 4-0 quarterfinal loss to Conestoga Friday evening at Hershey Racquet Club.

Representing the No. 3 seed out of District 3, the Eagles (17-4) defeated Abington Heights in Tuesday’s first round, but the District 1 runner-up won all three singles matches and a doubles match to clinch a spot in the semifinals, opposite Mt. Lebanon, scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in Hershey.

In the singles matches, Conestoga’s Isabelle Emmanuel defeated Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas 6-0, 6-2. Kate Emmanuel defeated Ashley Ross 6-0, 6-3, and Jennifer He defeated Varnika Udhayakumar 6-0, 6-0.

The Pioneers’ Bella Chen and Melissa Fan earned the match’s only doubles point with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over the Eagles’ Megha Lomada and Pranavi Surapaneni.

The team tennis tournament continues with semifinals and finals Saturday, and the girls tennis season wraps up with the state singles and doubles tournament scheduled for Nov. 4-5 at Hershey Racquet Club.