PIAA Girls Tennis

Conestoga tops Cumberland Valley in state tennis quarterfinals

Mid-Penn Tennis 15.JPG

Cumberland Valley's Varnika Udhayakumar competes against Hershey's Emme Corcoran in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas defeated Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha, 6-3, 6-0, for the Mid-Penn Class 3A title Monday at CD East.

Cumberland Valley’s run in the PIAA Class 3A team tennis bracket ended with a 4-0 quarterfinal loss to Conestoga Friday evening at Hershey Racquet Club.

Representing the No. 3 seed out of District 3, the Eagles (17-4) defeated Abington Heights in Tuesday’s first round, but the District 1 runner-up won all three singles matches and a doubles match to clinch a spot in the semifinals, opposite Mt. Lebanon, scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in Hershey.

In the singles matches, Conestoga’s Isabelle Emmanuel defeated Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas 6-0, 6-2. Kate Emmanuel defeated Ashley Ross 6-0, 6-3, and Jennifer He defeated Varnika Udhayakumar 6-0, 6-0.

The Pioneers’ Bella Chen and Melissa Fan earned the match’s only doubles point with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over the Eagles’ Megha Lomada and Pranavi Surapaneni.

The team tennis tournament continues with semifinals and finals Saturday, and the girls tennis season wraps up with the state singles and doubles tournament scheduled for Nov. 4-5 at Hershey Racquet Club.

