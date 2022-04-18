Boys Tennis: Where Sentinel-area teams stand in the District 3 power rankings (April 18)

The boys tennis season is racing toward a dramatic conclusion.

Right around the corner are the Mid-Penn Championships scheduled to begin April 28. The District 3 team playoffs are scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 4 (Class 2A) and Thursday, May 5 (Class 3A).

With the final day for matches to count toward District 3 power rankings set for April 27, here’s a look at where each Sentinel-area team stands in hopes of qualifying for the postseason team tournament based on the power rating numbers Monday evening.

CLASS 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Dallastown (15-0, 0.839658)

Number of playoff qualifiers: Eight.

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 5 Cumberland Valley (10-1, 0.754583).

Local teams on the outside: No. 11 Carlisle (8-3, 0.670929); No. 20 Mechanicsburg (6-7, 0.522761); No. 27 Cedar Cliff (4-7, 0.473827); No. 30 Red Land (4-9, 0.435544).

Notes: The Eagles are scheduled to visit top-ranked Dallastown in a nonleague tilt Wednesday … The only team to defeat Cumberland Valley so far this season was No. 3 Palmyra (12-0) with a 3-2 decision April 5… The Thundering Herd opened their season with back-to-back 4-1 losses to No. 9 Hershey (9-3) and Palmyra and have won eight of their last nine matches … Carlisle’s three remaining matches pit the Thundering Herd against District 6’s State College, Red Land and No. 6 Red Lion (11-1) … The Wildcats suffered back-to-back losses to Hershey and Palmyra last week.

CLASS 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lancaster Country Day (15-0, 0.776597)

Number of playoff qualifiers: Eight.

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Trinity (10-0, 0.724645); No. 6 East Pennsboro (8-1, 0.668775).

Local teams on the outside: No. 15 Camp Hill (7-4, 0.529111).

Notes: The Shamrocks were scheduled to play the top-seeded Cougars Tuesday, but the match was canceled to make room for the Shamrocks Colonial Division match with Camp Hill, which was postponed Monday … The Panthers suffered their only loss of the season March 30 at Trinity. The two teams are scheduled to face off again Thursday … Trinity has only lost four individual matches, one each to Camp Hill, East Pennsboro, James Buchanan and Middletown … The Lions’ 5-0 loss to East Pennsboro was the only time Camp Hill has been swept this season.

