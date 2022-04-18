Boys Tennis: Where Sentinel-area teams stand in the District 3 power rankings (April 18)

The boys tennis season is racing toward a dramatic conclusion.
Right around the corner are the Mid-Penn Championships scheduled to begin April 28. The District 3 team playoffs are scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 4 (Class 2A) and Thursday, May 5 (Class 3A).
With the final day for matches to count toward District 3 power rankings set for April 27, here’s a look at where each Sentinel-area team stands in hopes of qualifying for the postseason team tournament based on the power rating numbers Monday evening.
Local teams on the outside: No. 11 Carlisle (8-3, 0.670929); No. 20 Mechanicsburg (6-7, 0.522761); No. 27 Cedar Cliff (4-7, 0.473827); No. 30 Red Land (4-9, 0.435544).
Notes: The Eagles are scheduled to visit top-ranked Dallastown in a nonleague tilt Wednesday … The only team to defeat Cumberland Valley so far this season was No. 3 Palmyra (12-0) with a 3-2 decision April 5… The Thundering Herd opened their season with back-to-back 4-1 losses to No. 9 Hershey (9-3) and Palmyra and have won eight of their last nine matches … Carlisle’s three remaining matches pit the Thundering Herd against District 6’s State College, Red Land and No. 6 Red Lion (11-1) … The Wildcats suffered back-to-back losses to Hershey and Palmyra last week.
CLASS 2A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lancaster Country Day (15-0, 0.776597)
Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Trinity (10-0, 0.724645); No. 6 East Pennsboro (8-1, 0.668775).
Local teams on the outside: No. 15 Camp Hill (7-4, 0.529111).
Notes: The Shamrocks were scheduled to play the top-seeded Cougars Tuesday, but the match was canceled to make room for the Shamrocks Colonial Division match with Camp Hill, which was postponed Monday … The Panthers suffered their only loss of the season March 30 at Trinity. The two teams are scheduled to face off again Thursday … Trinity has only lost four individual matches, one each to Camp Hill, East Pennsboro, James Buchanan and Middletown … The Lions’ 5-0 loss to East Pennsboro was the only time Camp Hill has been swept this season.
1 of 15
Carlisle CV Tennis 3.jpg
Cumberland Valley's William Ong returns a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Christian Moore, back, returns a volley as Ben Howland plays up at the net during their double match against Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
The Eagles swept the Thundering Herd, 5-0, in Monday's Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley.
1 of 15
Carlisle CV Tennis 3.jpg
Cumberland Valley's William Ong returns a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 1.jpg
Cumberland Valley's William Ong serves to Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 2.jpg
Cumberland Valley's William Ong runs down a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 4.jpg
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 5.jpg
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 6.jpg
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger hits the ball to Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 7.jpg
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger plays up at the net against Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 8.jpg
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a serve from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 9.jpg
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 10.jpg
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 11.jpg
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 12.jpg
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 13.jpg
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 14.jpg
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 15.jpg
Carlisle's Christian Moore, back, returns a volley as Ben Howland plays up at the net during their double match against Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.