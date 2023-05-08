Trinity’s Jose Centenera and Silas Gross won the Mid-Penn boys tennis Class 2A district doubles qualifying tournament Monday defeating East Pennsboro’s Matea Jovic and Harris Ahmed in Monday’s finals at East Pennsboro.

Both doubles teams punched their respective tickets to the District 3 Class 2A doubles tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club. James Buchanan’s Luke Helman and Ty Grove also earned a berth in a tournament with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Camp Hill’s Clayton Herb and Eli Morela in the Mid-Penn’s third-place match Monday.

Centenera and Gross won four straight sets to claim the gold after dropping their first set of the afternoon. They bounced back for a 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Helman and Grove in the semifinals Monday before defeating Jovic and Ahmed 6-3, 6-3.

Jovic, the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles champion, and Ahmed defeated Herb and Morela 6-4, 7-5 in the other semifinal.

Eagles fall in team semifinals

Cumberland Valley dropped a 3-2 decision to Dallastown Monday in the semifinals of the District 3 Class 3A team tournament. The No. 2 Eagles (16-1), suffering their first team loss of the season, drop to the third-place match. CV is set to host No. 5 Manheim Township (12-3) for bronze and a berth in the Class 3A state team tournament.

Dallastown (16-2) is set to face top-seeded Cedar Crest (15-0) for the district title Wednesday at Hershey Racquet Club.

Photos; Trinity boys tennis defeats East Pennsboro