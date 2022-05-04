Boys Tennis: Trinity falls to Conrad Weiser in District 3 Class 2A team quarterfinals

Trinity’s boys tennis team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, a 3-1 setback to Conrad Weiser in the District 3 Class 2A Team Tournament quarterfinals at Hershey Racquet Club.
Ivan Laforme and Jackson Bayley picked up the lone point for the Shamrocks (14-1) with a 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 victory over Conrad Weiser’s Jiovanny Garcia and Reed Kopeck.
The Scouts (13-3) clinched the victory with Andrew Malik’s 6-3, 6-2 win over Andrew Tran at No. 1 singles Eric Yazembowski’s 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jose Centenera at No. 2 singles and a 6-1, 6-2 decision by Aaron Pearson and Adam Noll over the Shamrocks’ Zane Kannampully and Luke Schiffer.
Tran, Camp Hill’s Clayton Herb and East Pennsboro’s Matea Jovic are also scheduled to continue the individual postseason Friday with first-round matches in the Class 2A singles tournament at Hershey Racquet Club.
Bishop McDevitt's Jon Tang defeated previously unbeaten Andrew Tran in a three-set showdown for the conference's Class 2A singles title.
Elsewhere in the Class 2A team bracket, No. 8 East Pennsboro (9-2) is scheduled to face top-seeded Lancaster Country Day (13-1) 5 p.m. Thursday at Conestoga Valley High School. Cumberland Valley (13-2) is scheduled to open the Class 3A tournament Thursday as the No. 5 seed with a quarterfinal match against No. 4 Twin Valley (13-0) set for 2 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club.
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Christian Moore, back, returns a volley as Ben Howland plays up at the net during their double match against Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
The Eagles swept the Thundering Herd, 5-0, in Monday's Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley.
Cumberland Valley's William Ong returns a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's William Ong serves to Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's William Ong runs down a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger hits the ball to Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger plays up at the net against Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a serve from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match earlier this season at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Christian Moore, back, returns a volley as Ben Howland plays up at the net during their double match against Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
