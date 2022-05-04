Boys Tennis: Trinity falls to Conrad Weiser in District 3 Class 2A team quarterfinals

Trinity’s boys tennis team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, a 3-1 setback to Conrad Weiser in the District 3 Class 2A Team Tournament quarterfinals at Hershey Racquet Club.

Ivan Laforme and Jackson Bayley picked up the lone point for the Shamrocks (14-1) with a 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 victory over Conrad Weiser’s Jiovanny Garcia and Reed Kopeck.

The Scouts (13-3) clinched the victory with Andrew Malik’s 6-3, 6-2 win over Andrew Tran at No. 1 singles Eric Yazembowski’s 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jose Centenera at No. 2 singles and a 6-1, 6-2 decision by Aaron Pearson and Adam Noll over the Shamrocks’ Zane Kannampully and Luke Schiffer.

Tran, Camp Hill’s Clayton Herb and East Pennsboro’s Matea Jovic are also scheduled to continue the individual postseason Friday with first-round matches in the Class 2A singles tournament at Hershey Racquet Club.

Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley's William Ong takes 3rd place in Mid-Penn 3A tournament CV's William Ong finished third in the Mid-Penn's Class 3A 1 Singles Tournament while the Eagles' Ross Kluger (2 Singles) and Bhravpeet Singh and Sami Kazi (1 Doubles) won their brackets.

Elsewhere in the Class 2A team bracket, No. 8 East Pennsboro (9-2) is scheduled to face top-seeded Lancaster Country Day (13-1) 5 p.m. Thursday at Conestoga Valley High School. Cumberland Valley (13-2) is scheduled to open the Class 3A tournament Thursday as the No. 5 seed with a quarterfinal match against No. 4 Twin Valley (13-0) set for 2 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

