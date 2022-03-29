Boys Tennis: Trinity continues hot start with win over Camp Hill

Trinity continued a solid start to its boys tennis season with a 4-1 win over neighborhood rival Camp Hill on a windy Tuesday afternoon at Siebert Park.

Trinity (3-0) took all three singles matches and the first doubles match to clinch the victory before the second doubles even stepped on the court.

Cumberland Valley transfer Andrew Tran defeated Camp Hill’s Clayton Herb 6-2 and 6-1 in the first singles match. Both players displayed solid ground strokes and power, but Tran was able to display finesse and placement when he needed to.

“I thought that I played pretty well today despite the weather,” said Tran. “You just have to play through the weather in some of the early season matches. This was big for us to beat Camp Hill today.”

In the second singles match, the Lions’ Gavin Davis took the first set 6-2, but Trinity’s Josh Centenera rallied to win the final two sets 6-4 and 6-1 to take the match.

“I played well in the first set, but then he started to get into a rhythm and started to hit better shots and placed the ball well,’ Davis said. “The weather was tough because on one side of the net, you had to hit the ball, but on the other you had to ease up a bit. Everybody had to play through it today.”

Centenera did a solid job of getting to the net and forcing Davis to hit balls over his head.

Silas Gross won at third singles by scores of 6-3 and 6-1 over the Lions’ Alfred “Ducky” Mueller. Gross did an excellent job of keeping the ball in play and forcing Mueller to move side to side and make the errors.

“We are young and what would have been our number 2 and 3 singles — one didn’t come out and one hasn’t been cleared yet medically — are now manned by our first doubles group,” Lion coach Greg Herb said. “We go into every match with the mindset we can win, but realistically I knew today was going to be tough. Tran is an excellent player and makes Trinity even better.”

Ivan LaTorme and Jackson Bayley won the first doubles match by identical 6-1 scores over the Lion duo of Eli Morela and Ian Lentz.

The Lion duo of Luke Grove and Blair Troegner finally put a number in the Lions column with a 6-4 and 6-3 win over the Trinity twosome of Zane Kannampully and Luke Schiffer. Both teams hit good shots, but both teams also whiffed on many shots, thus the inconsistency of younger players.

In the district doubles match, the Trinity duo of Tran and Centenera beat the Lion duo of Herb and Davis 8-4. The match will help the District 3 tennis committee in seeding purposes for doubles play.

