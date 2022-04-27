Boys Tennis: Trinity captures division crown, remains unbeaten with win at East Pennsboro

Trinity’s Andrew Tran lifted his shot into the air Wednesday afternoon late in the first set, and a strong, persistent wind picked it up and carried it just out of the reach of East Pennsboro’s Matea Jovic, who had approached the net. The Trinity sophomore had found his groove, fighting back from an early deficit to take a 6-3, 6-1 decision and leading the Shamrocks to a 4-1 team win against the host Panthers on an aggressively cold and windy day in Enola.
The victory clinched the Mid-Penn Colonial title and an undefeated regular season for the Shamrocks (14-0), who qualified for the District 3 Class 2A team tournament and have several players eyeing Mid-Penn titles with the conference’s Class 2A team tournament scheduled to begin Thursday morning at East Pennsboro.
Despite the postseason aspirations for the young Shamrocks lineup, punctuating the regular season with a win over the two-time defending division champion Panthers was Wednesday’s priority.
“The conditions weren’t great today,” Trinity coach Tony Cooper said, “but everybody knew the stakes. To go undefeated in a season is incredible, especially when you lose five starters.”
Tran, a transfer from Cumberland Valley, continued to set the tone at the top of the lineup, improving to 14-0 at No. 1 singles after settling in against Jovic, who won three of the first four games Wednesday.
“In the first few games of the first set,” Tran said, “I needed to find a rhythm. The wind was fast on my back on one side, and the other side, it was in my face. It was also coming in diagonally, so I had to figure out which side I’d have a better margin of error to hit my shot.”
While trying to adjust to conditions, Tran also needed to make mental adjustments. He caught himself pushing shots, felt like he needed to find a more aggressive forehand and knew that righting the proverbial ship required a different mindset.
“I was so frustrated,” he said. “I could not handle myself, and that’s all I have to learn. I’ve got two more years, and I just have to master focusing and staying in my head, staying in my game.”
Also remaining unbeaten for Trinity were Silas Gross and the doubles team of Ivan Laforme and Jackson Bayley. Gross rallied from a first-set tiebreak loss to East Pennsboro senior Josh Steinhart to win 6-7(1-7), 6-4, 10-6 at No. 3 singles. Laforme and Bayley defeated the Panthers’ Ethan Bonsall and Breydon Maggio 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Jose Centenera also earned a team point for the Shamrocks at No. 2 singles, defeating Anthony Huynh 6-3, 6-2.
“I’m just very proud of the guys,” Cooper said. “Very proud.”
Harris Ahmed and Logan Challenger earned a win for the Panthers (9-2) at No. 2 doubles, defeating Trinity’s Zana Kannampully and Luke Schiffer 6-4, 6-2.
“Nine and two isn’t too bad,” East Pennsboro coach Pat Forsburg said. “We’ll find out tonight if we’re going to districts as a team, but Trinity had a good year.”
The district power rankings were expected to be finalized late Wednesday night to determine the Class 2A team tournament field with the tournament’s first round scheduled for May 4.
Carlisle CV Tennis 3.jpg
Cumberland Valley's William Ong returns a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Christian Moore, back, returns a volley as Ben Howland plays up at the net during their double match against Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
The Eagles swept the Thundering Herd, 5-0, in Monday's Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley.
Carlisle CV Tennis 3.jpg
Cumberland Valley's William Ong serves to Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's William Ong runs down a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger hits the ball to Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger plays up at the net against Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a serve from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match earlier this season at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
