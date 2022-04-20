Boys Tennis: Dallastown defeats Cumberland Valley in postseason tune-up

DALLASTOWN — Cumberland Valley’s boys tennis team had won 10 of its 11 matches heading into Wednesday’s nonleague showdown with undefeated Dallastown, winning the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division title outright and building momentum and experience for a lineup of underclassmen poised to compete for years to come.

The Eagles, missing a pair of players from their regular lineup, picked up experience of a different kind Wednesday afternoon, dropping a 5-0 decision to the Wildcats, the top-ranked Class 3A team in the District 3 power rankings looking to kick their own program into a higher gear in the quickly approaching spring postseason.

“It’s good for us to see a team like this,” Cumberland Valley skipper Nick Mallos said. “We won a lot of matches, but competitively, it makes you better to play teams like this. It just helps you. We’re only a week away from playoffs in the Mid-Penn tournament. It makes the kids realize, ‘Hey, we have some work to do, too.’”

The Wildcats (17-0) — District 3 team runners-up in the last three contested tournaments — went to work from the start of the season, paving their way to a potential No. 1 seed with nonleague matches against Cedar Crest (ranked No. 2 in the district), York-Adams foe Red Lion (No. 5), Wilson (No. 12), Lancaster Country Day (No. 1 in Class 2A), District 6’s Altoona. After topping the Eagles (11-2), who entered the day ranked No. 4, the Wildcats are scheduled to wrap up their campaign against No. 9 Hershey Tuesday in Hershey.

“We like to play the best,” Dallastown coach Mark Koons said, “just for the competition. I also like to get a look at everybody before districts, just to see them.”

Dallastown’s seniors set the tone on Senior Day, as Daniel Wu worked to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Cumberland Valley’s Ryan Thomas at No. 3 singles, and Jonathan Arbittier rallied from a 5-4 first-set deficit to defeat to the Eagles’ William Ong 7-5, 6-4.

“Jonathan is never going to beat himself,” Koons said. “If you beat him, you’re going to have to win points. He’s not going to make enough errors for you to beat him.”

Arbittier rode the first-set momentum to a 5-0 lead in the second, but Ong — the junior anchor at the top of the Eagles’ lineup — charged back, pulling to within a game.

“Will got away from what was working for him (at the end of the first set),” Mallos said. “At 5-0 in the second, his opponent kind of relaxed, and he started playing smarter tennis. That’s the way it goes in tennis. It’s a big mental game.”

Hayden Koons completed the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Cumberland Valley’s Ross Kluger, who dug in his heels and channeled the mental energy to win a pair of games late in the second set.

With Cumberland Valley’s No. 1 doubles team, and several of its reserves, out due to a science competition, Dallastown continued to collect points. Andrew Chronisher and Jacob Horn defeated the Eagles’ Ayush Tripathi and Bhavpreet Singh 7-5, 6-0, and Bobby Nicholson and Amdrew Patel topped Pranav Anbalagan and Ethan Metz 6-0, 6-0.

“If we match up with them again,” Mallos said, “hopefully it’ll be a little different, more competitive and a different result.”

The Eagles ran the Mid-Penn Commonwealth table to grab their first division title since they shared the crown with State College in 2018. They clinched the championship outright with a 4-1 decision at Central Dauphin Tuesday through a blast of wayward winter weather.

“That was an accomplishment,” Mallos said. “We’re happy with that. It’s always good to win the Commonwealth Division, especially to beat State College. We had some major competition this year.”

Cumberland Valley’s remaining regular-season schedule includes nonleague bouts at home against Central York Thursday and Lower Dauphin Monday. A pair of wins should advance them to the District 3 Class 3A field, which advances eight to the team tournament.

“I would say Cumberland Valley is definitely a top four or five team,” Mark Koons said, “and they didn’t have their whole team today. They’re going to give people fits in districts.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

